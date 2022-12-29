Live: Ukraine reports 'massive' Russian missile attack

HOUR BY HOUR

A local woman walks in front of housing which was damaged by Russian shelling in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

Ukraine was hit with "massive" Russian missile strikes across the country on Thursday, including in the capital Kyiv, the military said. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

9:16am: Russian strikes wound at least three people in Kyiv, says mayor

A new wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine left at least three people injured in the capital Kyiv, the city's mayor said on Thursday.

"For the moment, there are three wounded in Kyiv, including a 14-year-old girl. They are all in hospital," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

8:59am: 90% of Lviv without power after strikes, says mayor

Most of Ukraine's western city of Lviv was left without electricity after fresh Russian missile strikes on Thursday morning, the city's mayor said.

"Ninety percent of the city is without electricity," Andriy Sadoviy said on social media, also warning of potential water cuts. "We are waiting for more information from energy experts. Trams and trolleybuses are not running in the city."

8:32am: Mayors of 3 Ukrainian cities report strikes by Russian missiles

Mayors of Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv, the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv reported on Thursday that Russian missiles had struck the cities and caused a series of explosions.

Kharkiv's Ihor Terekhov said officials were clarifying what had been hit and whether there were any casualties, while Kyiv's Volodymyr Klitschko warned of possible power cuts there and asked residents to charge their phones.

7:51am: Gazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday

Russia's Gazprom said it would ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday, a similar volume to that reported in recent days.

7:23am: Blasts heard in Ukraine's Kyiv amid Russian missile strike

Ukraine reported a fresh Russian missile strike on Thursday morning as blasts were heard in several cities which the authorities said came from air defence systems shooting down incoming missiles.

Presidential office adviser Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on Facebook that more than 100 missiles were incoming in waves and air raid alarms could be heard across the country.

5:25am: Russia's Lavrov rejects Zelenskiy's 'peace formula'

Russia will not use Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's 'peace formula' as a basis for negotiations and believes Kyiv is still not ready for real peace talks, Russia's RIA news agency cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Thursday.

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters, AFP and AP)

