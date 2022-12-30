Live: Kyiv residents told to go to air raid shelters as sirens wail across city

HOUR BY HOUR

Local residents gather near a residential building as critical power infrastructure installation burns following a Russian drone attack on Ukraine's capital, December 19, 2022.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday night in a video address that air commands in central, southern, eastern and western Ukraine had repelled 54 Russian missiles and 11 drones during one of Russia's biggest aerial assaults since it started the war in February. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Advertising Read more

7:32am: Fresh wave of Russian air strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure

"First they saw Russia's 10th widespread missile strike on Ukraine since it started using the tactic in October [...] as Moscow tries to increase the pressure on a beleaguered and cold population," FRANCE 24's Luke Shrago reported from Kyiv.

"However, Ukraine has also shown its own experience with air defence, bringing down 54 of 69 missiles. One of its own defence rockets, though, seems to have strayed into Belarus, where it was reportedly shot down, with Minsk summoning the Ukrainian ambassador for an explanation. The strikes left Ukrainian cities yet again struggling with major power losses."

01:09

7am: Russian services activity shrinks for third month running

Activity in Russia's services industry shrank for the third month running in December, a survey showed on Friday, as companies faced weak consumer demand at home, severe inflationary pressure and declining customer numbers.

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Russian services fell to 45.9 from 48.3 a month earlier, dropping further below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Companies noted that the reduction in new business was due to economic uncertainty and a drop in purchasing power at clients amid severe inflationary pressures, S&P Global said in a statement.

4:00am: Sirens wail across Kyiv, residents urged to seek shelter

Residents of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv were urged to head to air raid shelters early on Friday as sirens wailed across the city, a day after Russia carried out the biggest aerial assault since it started the war in February.

Shortly after 2:00am, Kyiv's city government issued an alert on its Telegram messaging app channel about the air raid sirens and called on residents to proceed to shelters.

Olekskiy Kuleba, governor of Kyiv region, said on Telegram that an "attack by drones" was under way.

A Reuters witness 20 km (12 miles) south of Kyiv heard several explosions and the sound of anti-aircraft fire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a video address on Thursday night, said air commands in central, southern, eastern and western Ukraine repelled 54 Russian missiles and 11 drones on Thursday.

1:35am: Britain sends metal detectors, defusing equipment to Ukraine

Britain said on Friday it has given Ukraine more than 1,000 metal detectors and 100 bomb deactivating kits to help clear minefields in the latest instance of military support for the country in the conflict with Russia.

"Russia's use of landmines and targeting of civilian infrastructure underline the shocking cruelty of Putin's invasion," British defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement.

"This latest package of UK support will help Ukraine safely clear land and buildings as it reclaims its rightful territory."

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters, AFP and AP)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe