‘How will pensioners cope?’ Croats fear rising prices as country joins eurozone

A person in Croatia asks what will happen to pensioners and low-income earners after the country enters the eurozone, while speaking to FRANCE 24.
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: Kruno PERKOVIC | Aleksandar CYRKOTIC

Croatia’s currency the Kuna is taking its dying breath as the country becomes the 20th member of the eurozone at midnight on Saturday. But with the war in Ukraine fuelling a global cost of living crisis, Croats fear that the new currency will raise prices even more. FRANCE 24's Laurent Rouy, Kruno Perkovic, Aleksandar Cvrkotic and Steve Agnew report.

Click on the player to watch the report in full.

