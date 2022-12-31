On the Ground
‘How will pensioners cope?’ Croats fear rising prices as country joins eurozone
Croatia’s currency the Kuna is taking its dying breath as the country becomes the 20th member of the eurozone at midnight on Saturday. But with the war in Ukraine fuelling a global cost of living crisis, Croats fear that the new currency will raise prices even more. FRANCE 24's Laurent Rouy, Kruno Perkovic, Aleksandar Cvrkotic and Steve Agnew report.
