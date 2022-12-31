Live: At least one dead after multiple air strikes in Kyiv, mayor says

Hour by Hour

Friends embrace near a house in Kyiv that was damaged during a Russian missile strike on December 29, 2022.

At least one person was killed and several were injured by Russian strikes in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Saturday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as strikes from Moscow targeted several regions in Ukraine. Read our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

1:49pm: At least one dead, several injured following strikes on Kyiv, mayor says

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least one person had been killed and several injured after Russian strikes on the city.

1:47pm: Kyiv hotel damaged by explosion

A hotel in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, was damaged by an explosion in the city, Ukrainian presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said, amid what officials described as another massive Russian missile strike.

Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram that emergency services were heading to the scene but did not provide further detalis.

1:29pm: Russia’s Shoigu says victory is ‘inevitable’ in Ukraine

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Saturday that Russia's victory in Ukraine is "inevitable" in a New Year's message to servicemen, as Moscow's war campaign grinds through its 11th month.

"In the coming year, I want to wish everyone good health, fortitude, reliable and devoted comrades ... Our victory, like the New Year, is inevitable," Shoigu said in the video address released by the defence ministry.

Shoigu said that in the outgoing year "we all faced serious trials" and that the New Year comes during a "difficult military-political situation".

Moscow's troops have suffered a string of setbacks on the ground over the past months with the Kremlin in September announcing the mobilisation of 300,000 reservists to join the fighting.

1:10pm: Multiple explosions heard in Kyiv, mayor confirms

At least 10 explosions were heard in the city, according to AFP journalists, with local authorities announcing an air raid alert and urging residents to go to shelters.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that explosions could be heard in the city in a post on the Telegram app.

The governor of the surrounding Kyiv region warned shortly beforehand of a possible incoming missile attack, and that air defences in the region were engaging targets.

1:09pm: Air raid sirens ring out across Ukraine

Air raid sirens rang out in every Ukrainian region on Saturday, as local officials warned of the danger of missile strikes and urged citizens to take cover.

1:05pm: Kyiv authorities asking residents to try to stay home on New Year's Eve

Kyiv is still under an 11pm to 5am curfew ahead on New Year's Eve, and city authorities are asking residents to try to stay home tonight. FRANCE 24's Luke Shrago reports.

10:01pm, December 30: Ukraine calls for more air defence weaponry as Russia steps up drone and missile attacks

Two days of attempted Russian missile and drone attacks have been largely rebuffed by Ukraine’s air defence system. Even so, “[Ukrainian] authorities have been multiplying their calls for such systems from the West, as Russia on Friday claimed their supply of caliber cruise missiles would never run out”, said FRANCE 24’s Luke Shrago, reporting from Kyiv.

NATO has urged member states to provide more weaponry as “the fastest route to peace”.

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters, AFP and AP)

