Live: Explosions rock Kyiv early on New Year’s Day

Hour by Hour

Ukrainian forces use searchlights to search for drones in the sky above Kyiv during a Russian strike on January 1, 2023.

A fresh round of explosions rocked Kyiv less than an hour into 2023, after Russia had attacked Ukraine with missiles targeting the capital and other cities ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. Read our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT + 1).

Advertising Read more

8:04am: Blasts hit two Kyiv districts minutes into the new year

The first blasts of the new year began roughly 30 minutes after midnight, hitting two districts, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Fragments from a missile destroyed by Ukrainian air defence systems damaged a car in the capital's centre, Klitschko said.

Kyiv's city military administration said that 23 Russian-launched "air objects" had been destroyed.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe