EU agrees to 'coordinated approach' for changing Covid situation

A passenger arriving from China gets tested for COVID-19 at the Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, Sunday, January 1, 2023.
The European Union Health Security Committee said on Tuesday EU member states agreed on a "coordinated approach" to the changing Covid-19 situation, adding that included implications for increased travel fromChina.

EU health chief Stella Kyriakides said the committee worked on targeted measures including pre-departure testing for travellers from China, stepped up wastewater monitoring and increased domestic surveillance.

Talks of the integrated political crisis response (IPCR) meeting continue tomorrow.

