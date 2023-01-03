Live: Ukraine and EU to hold summit on February 3, says Zelensky

WAR IN UKRAINE

In this photo taken on April 8, 2022, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are seen at a joint press conference in Kyiv.

Ukraine and the European Union are set to hold a summit in Kyiv on February 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky's office announced as the Ukrainian leader warned that Russia is planning a protracted drone campaign to demoralise Ukraine. The announcement came as Moscow acknowledged the death of more than 60 soldiers killed in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Read our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Advertising Read more

2:45am: Ukraine, EU to hold summit in Kyiv

Ukraine and the EU will hold a summit in Kyiv on February 3 to discuss European financial and military support, President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said in a statement.

Zelensky exchanged details of the high-level meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in his first phone call of the year, the statement said.

The two leaders discussed the delivery of "appropriate" weapons and the launch of a new €18 billion financial aid programme for Ukraine, which was adopted by the European Parliament in December.

Glad to start the year talking to @vonderleyen. Thanked for the EU support. Waiting for the 1st tranche of macro-fin aid in Jan, the 1st batch of LED-lamps, school buses, generators & modular houses. Coordinated steps on 🇺🇦🇪🇺 Summit. We feel support & will win together. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 2, 2023

12:30am: Eastern Ukraine ice arena destroyed in Russian attack, hockey club says

A Russian missile attack in eastern Ukraine destroyed an ice rink in the town of Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region, Ukraine's Donbas ice hockey club said in a statement on its website.

"As a result of rocket fire, the Altair ice arena was destroyed," the statement said, following earlier reports of a missile hitting the town and injuring two people. The statement added that the venue had hosted Ukrainian championships, international competitions, and cultural and mass events.

12:15am: Ukraine’s strike on Russian soldiers among ‘largest losses of life in the war so far’

Ukraine reported its military killed nearly 400 Russian servicemen in a strike on a building in the city of Makiivka, in the east of the country, on New Year's Eve, while Russia put the figure at 63. “Russia has been known to downplay its losses in the war,” says FRANCE 24’s Luke Shrago, reporting from Kyiv.

00:57

“Either way the numbers would make it one of the single largest losses of life in the war so far.”

The attack was reportedly carried out with High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) rockets, illustrating “the devastating effectiveness” with which Ukraine is using Western-supplied weapons, Shrago says.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe