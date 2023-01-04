Climate activists arrested for spray painting French prime minister's office

French police arrest environmental activists from the Last Renovation group after they sprayed paint on the facade of the Hotel Matignon to protest against the French State’s response to the climate crisis in Paris, France, January 4, 2023.

Two climate activists spray painted the front gate of the French prime minister's office on Wednesday in protest at what campaign group Derniere Renovation (Last Renovation) called 'climate crimes' committed by the state.

Advertising Read more

Video of the protest action obtained by Reuters showed police arresting the two activists.

It took place while President Emmanuel Macron was chairing a cabinet meeting. The activists wore T-shirts with the slogan "Who is guilty?".

In a statement, Derniere Renovation said the state had failed to meet its commitments to help fight climate change.

There was no immediate reaction from the prime minister's office.

Face à une action climatique de façade, la jeunesse repeint la façade de Matignon.

Ce mercredi 04 janvier, vers 12h30, des jeunes de Dernière Rénovation (@derniere_renov) ont recouvert la façade de Matignon de peinture orange grâce à des extincteurs. #climat#Thread pic.twitter.com/y0tFlLdg9z — Cerveaux non disponibles (@CerveauxNon) January 4, 2023

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe