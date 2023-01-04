Climate activists arrested for spray painting French prime minister's office

Issued on:

French police arrest environmental activists from the Last Renovation group after they sprayed paint on the facade of the Hotel Matignon to protest against the French State’s response to the climate crisis in Paris, France, January 4, 2023.
French police arrest environmental activists from the Last Renovation group after they sprayed paint on the facade of the Hotel Matignon to protest against the French State’s response to the climate crisis in Paris, France, January 4, 2023. © Gonzalo Fuentes, Reuters
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Two climate activists spray painted the front gate of the French prime minister's office on Wednesday in protest at what campaign group Derniere Renovation (Last Renovation) called 'climate crimes' committed by the state.

Advertising

Video of the protest action obtained by Reuters showed police arresting the two activists.

It took place while President Emmanuel Macron was chairing a cabinet meeting. The activists wore T-shirts with the slogan "Who is guilty?".

In a statement, Derniere Renovation said the state had failed to meet its commitments to help fight climate change.

There was no immediate reaction from the prime minister's office.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app