Live: Putin sends hypersonic missile ship to train in Atlantic, Indian Oceans

File photo of frigate Admiral Gorshkov taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in the Barents Sea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday presided over the launch of a warship armed with new hypersonic cruise missiles on a training mission to the Atlantic and Indian Oceans and the Mediterranean Sea. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

1:19pm: Putin wants to destroy Ukraine, says Germany's Baerbock says, urging more weapons

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the EU had tried everything to stop the war in Ukraine but that Russian President Vladimir Putin had nothing on his mind but to destroy the neighbouring country.

Speaking at a conference in Portugal's capital Lisbon, Baerbock said Putin's stance was the reason why it was "important to keep up the delivery of weapons so Ukraine can defend itself and protect people's lives

12:45pm: Putin sends new hypersonic missiles to Atlantic, Indian Oceans and Mediterranean Sea

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent off a frigate towards the Altantic and Indian oceans armed with new hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles which he said were unique in the world.

At a ceremony for the launch of a warship armed with hypersonic missiles, Putin said he was "sure that such powerful weapons will make it possible to reliably protect Russia from potential external threats and will help ensure the national interests of our country", Russian news agencies quoted the president as saying.

In a video conference with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the frigate named "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov", Putin said the ship was armed with Zircon hypersonic weapons.

"This time the ship is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system – 'Zircon' – which has no analogues," said Putin. "I would like to wish the crew of the ship success in their service for the good of the Motherland."

Shoigu said the Gorshkov would sail to the Atlantic and Indian oceans and to the Mediterranean Sea.

"This ship, armed with 'Zircons', is capable of delivering pinpoint and powerful strikes against the enemy at sea and on land," Shoigu said.

12:03am: Russia says 89 troops killed in New Year Eve attack, blames mobile phones

Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that 89 servicemen were killed in the Ukrainian attack on Makiivka in the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, adding the main reason for the attack was unauthorised use of mobile phones by the troops.

"It is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the switching on and massive use – contrary to the prohibition – by personnel of mobile phones in a reach zone of enemy weapons," the ministry said in a statement.

Senior Russian military official Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov said Ukraine had hit a temporary base in Makiivka at 12:01am local time on January 1, using US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems

