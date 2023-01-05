Live: Russia’s Patriarch Kirill calls for Orthodox Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine

HOUR BY HOUR

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill attends an expanded meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry Board in Moscow, on December 21, 2022.

Russia's spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill on Thursday called for a ceasefire in Ukraine on Orthodox Christmas, celebrated this week by both countries. The call came as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that it would be dangerous to underestimate Russia and President Vladimir Putin's war ambitions in Ukraine. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

11:16am: Erdogan tells Putin unilateral ceasefire needed in Ukraine

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Vladimir Putin in a phone call that peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a "vision for a fair solution", according to the Turkish presidency.

Erdogan and the Russian president have spoken repeatedly since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February. Turkey acted as mediator alongside the United Nations to set up a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

"President Erdogan said calls for peace and negotiations should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a vision for a fair solution," the readout said, adding that Erdogan reminded Putin of the positive outcomes of the grains corridor deal.

10:12am: NATO chief warns against underestimating Russia

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that it would be dangerous to underestimate Russia and President Vladimir Putin's ambitions amid the war in Ukraine.

"They have shown a great willingness to tolerate losses and suffering," Stoltenberg told a business conference in Norway.

"We have no indication that President Putin has changed his plans and goals in Ukraine. So it's dangerous to underestimate Russia."

9:57am: Patriarch Kirill calls for Orthodox Christmas ceasefire

Patriarch Kirill, the head of Patriarch Kirill, the head of Russia's Orthodox Church, has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine on Orthodox Christmas, celebrated this week by both countries.

"I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and of all Rus, appeal to all parties involved in the internecine conflict with a call to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12:00 on January 6 to 00:00 on January 7 so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and on the day of the Nativity of Christ," he said on the church's official website.

A key pillar of President Putin's ruling apparatus, the 75-year-old Kirill has championed conservative religious values and has supported the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.

