Live: Moscow ceasefire comes into force in Ukraine, Russian state TV says

A unilateral Russian ceasefire ordered by President Vladimir Putin has come into force along the entire front as of noon Moscow time (10h), Russian state television said. The ceasefire, dismissed by Ukraine as an empty gesture and an attempt by Moscow to gain time to regroup its forces, is due to last until 22h on Saturday.

10:20am: Putin's unilateral ceasefire comes into force in Ukraine

A unilateral Russian ceasefire ordered by President Vladimir Putin has come into force along the entire front as of noon Moscow time (10am Paris time), Russian state television said. "At noon today, the ceasefire regime came into force on the entire contact line," Russia's state First Channel said. "It will continue until the end of January 7."

The ceasefire, dismissed by Ukraine as an empty gesture and an attempt by Moscow to gain time to regroup its forces, is due to last until 10pm on Saturday.

04:09am: US weapons package for Ukraine includes 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles

A new US weapons package for Ukraine will include about 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, two US officials said on Thursday, with one of the officials saying the package will be worth roughly $2.8 billion.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said that sending the Bradleys, a US Army staple, to Ukraine was being considered to help fight Russia's invasion. Russia's ambassador accused the United States of plotting a "dangerous course."

On the decision to send Bradleys, Russia's ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov urged Washington to consider the "possible consequences of such a dangerous course".

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

