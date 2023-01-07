Did France surprise Germany by pledging tanks for Ukraine?

TANK DIPLOMACY

A French army AMX 10 RC tank is pictured during an exercice at the French army urban area training site in Sissonne, northern France, on November 29, 2012.

A day after France announced it was sending Western armoured vehicles to Ukraine, Germany said it would do the same. But Germany, the world’s fourth-largest arms supplier, seemed to be playing catch-up in announcing the move on Thursday, after months of dragging its feet on dispatching its stockpile of tanks to an increasingly desperate Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced that his country would become the first in the world to heed Kyiv’s repeated calls for Western-made armoured tanks by supplying its lightweight armoured combat vehicle, the AMX-10 RC.

A day later, Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared in a joint statement with the United States that Germany would provide Ukraine with its Marder infantry fighting vehicles as well as a Patriot air defence missile battery. Berlin confirmed on Friday it would send a total of 40 Marders to Ukraine by the end of March.

But the flurry of moves prompted the question of why such close European allies as Germany and France did not opt for a common approach to arming Ukraine.

Domestically, Scholz had been the target of heckling – even from his own coalition partners – for taking his time on deciding to send tanks to Ukraine.

“Other partner countries are once again leading the way. Now we can finally get started in the spirit of a Franco-German friendship, right? @Chancellor?,” Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the head of Germany’s parliamentary defence committee and a member of Scholz’s junior coalition partner Free Democrats (FDP), tweeted. “The ball is now in [Berlin’s court].”

The Green Party, which is the governing Social Democratic Party (SPD)'s other coalition partner, is also mostly in favour of equipping the Ukrainians with more and heavier arms, as are many young Germans. Some lawmakers have even called for Scholz to go further and supply Ukraine with Germany's main battle tank, the Leopard 2.

Two Finnish politicians this week launched a "Free the Leopards!" campaign to "pressure" Germany into providing the tanks to Ukraine.

‘A total surprise’

Ulrike Franke, a security expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) in London and in Berlin, said that Macron had snubbed Scholz by going ahead with his announcement.

“Once again, Germany doesn’t look decisive, but rather like a follower – or even as if it is driven by others,” Franke said.

Geopolitical analyst Jessica Berlin said it does not seem that Macron had warned Scholz at all.

“The Chancellery apparently was not warned about the announcement in advance. It came as a surprise.”

Although Germany has delivered significant military aid to Ukraine since the start of the war – including Gepard anti-aircraft guns and the first of four IRIS-T surface-to-air missile systems – Scholz and his SPD have been increasingly under fire, both at home and within NATO, for their reluctance to provide Ukraine with badly needed Western tanks despite sitting on a stockpile of more than 200.

“Germany claims to want to be a leader in European security, but for months has refused to send even industry stock not in active Bundeswehr service, or approve export licenses for other countries willing to send Leopards to Ukraine. Equipment that could have been saving lives and increasing Ukraine’s battlefield gains during the counteroffensive has been gathering dust in storage. It’s unconscionable,” Berlin said, whose work has taken her to Ukraine several times in the past year.

Berlin said Macron's decision to make the announcement first may have been a way to try to force the chancellor’s hand.

“Macron has not sidelined Scholz. But he took away one of the primary excuses Scholz used to justify not sending tanks: that Germany shouldn’t ‘go it alone.’ France moving first forced Scholz to quickly announce Germany is also moving forward with Marder deliveries, or else be accused of inaction. He didn’t want to ‘go alone’ but then would have been seen as refusing to go along. That’s a bad look.”

Even so, Berlin said Germany is unlikely to interpret the move as an act of diplomatic betrayal, even if it was temporarily embarrassing for Scholz.

“Germany had every opportunity to take the initiative to move first on tank deliveries and be hailed as a leader,” Berlin explained. “But the Scholz chancellery refused. It is not France's fault that Germany waited too long to act.”

The Russian connection

The SPD reluctance to provide Ukraine with tanks must also be viewed in the context of its history of close Russian ties and pro-Russian policies going back to the 1920s, Berlin noted.

The SPD "tolerated [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's international crimes, domestic oppression and expansionist behaviour for decades", she said. "They not only helped enrich Putin’s violent dictatorship, they helped make German industry dependent on it,” she said, citing – among other things – Germany’s deep reliance on Russian gas.

“Thankfully, since Russia’s full-scale invasion they have recognised this as a mistake and have taken great steps to decouple from this dependence. But this was in reaction to pressure and despite years of warnings.”

Berlin said that Scholz’s policy of not going it alone had also played an important role in halting the delivery of Marders. But that argument only held up until France decided it had a large enough stockpile to start supplying Ukraine on its own this week.

Berlin said Germany’s decision to follow suit now actually presents it with an enormous opportunity.

“Germany has an enormous opportunity to save face and change its narrative. From being seen by our allies as an obstructionist partner in 2022, we could become a proactive partner in 2023 by being the first to send MBTs (battle tanks). If Scholz fails to recognise this and continues his 2022 strategy of deflect and delay, Germany’s reputation among our defense partners will become increasingly difficult to salvage.”

As for the success of France’s unilateral announcement to get things moving, Berlin said: “International pressure works. In fact, it’s the only thing that has worked so far. The Scholz chancellery doesn’t mind ignoring their own coalition partners or public opinion. But when Washington and Paris knock, they have to answer the door.”

