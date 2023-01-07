Live: 'What ceasefire?': shells fly at Ukraine front despite Putin's truce

HOUR BY HOUR

Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged artillery fire at the front line in Ukraine on Friday, even after Moscow said it had ordered its troops to stop shooting for a unilateral truce that was firmly rejected by Kyiv. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

9:48am: Ukrainians see Putin's 'truce' as a strategic way for Russia to gather their own troops

Reporting from Kyiv, FRANCE 24's correspondent Astrig Agopian noted that Ukrainians never really accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin's unilaterally declared ceasefire. Sirens and air raid alerts were heard all over the country and in eastern Ukraine, in Kramatorsk there were several Russian attacks with missiles which destroyed about 14 houses. In Bakhmut and on the frontline, nothing has changed according to both sides.

9:19am: Lone Putin observes Christmas at Kremlin church

Russian President Vladimir Putin stood alone at a midnight service at a Kremlin church as he marked Orthodox Christmas darkened by Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

Putin attended the service at the Cathedral of the Annunciation, originally designed as a church for the Russian tsars.

He stood alone as Orthodox priests in golden robes conducted a ceremony holding long candles, pictures released by the Kremlin showed.

In previous years Putin usually attended Orthodox Christmas services in Russian provinces or just outside Moscow.

9:00am: Russia-installed official says drone shot down over Crimea's Sevastopol

The Russian-installed governor of the Crimean city of Sevastopol said on Saturday that air defences had shot down a drone in what he suggested was the latest attempted Ukrainian attack on a port where Russia's Black Sea Fleet is based.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Russian-backed governor of the city, made the allegation on the Telegram messaging service, alleging that the incident had occurred in the early hours of January 7, which is Orthodox Christmas.

There was no immediate comment on the allegation from Ukraine, which has not in the past confirmed similar alleged incidents.

8:28am: Orthodox celebrate Christmas in shadow of conflict

Orthodox Christians packed churches on Friday evening for Christmas Eve services, a holiday darkened for many by the conflict raging between Orthodox neighbors Russia and Ukraine.

Patriarch Kirill, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, the world's largest Orthodox denomination, led elaborate services at Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral, with dozens of priests and officiants arrayed in rich vestments swinging smoking incense censers and chanting the liturgy.

A day earlier, Kirill called for a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin agreed to but that Ukrainian officials scorned as an attempt to allow Russian forces to regroup. Reports of scattered fighting in Ukraine on Friday could not immediately be confirmed. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Ukraine Luke Shrago provides more information below.

8:28am: Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust

An uneasy quiet settled over Kyiv on Friday despite air-raid sirens that blared there and across Ukraine shortly after a Russian cease-fire declaration for Orthodox Christmas went into effect. Ukrainian and Western officials have scorned the truce as a ploy.

No explosions were heard in the capital. And reports of sporadic fighting elsewhere in Ukraine could not immediately by confirmed. Clashes there could take hours to become public.

Kyiv residents ventured out into a light dusting of snow to buy gifts, cakes and groceries for Christmas Eve family celebrations, hours after the cease-fire was to have started.

"What ceasefire? Can you hear?" said a Ukrainian soldier, using the nom de guerre Vyshnya, as an explosion rang out in the distance at the front line near Kreminna in eastern Ukraine. "What do they want to achieve if they keep on shooting? We know, we have learnt not to trust them."

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

