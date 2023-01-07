Young travellers from Nagorno-Karabakh stranded by closure of Lachin corridor

ON THE GROUND

Young travellers from Nagorno-Karabakh remain stranded in Armenia's Syunik province after the closure of the Lachin corridor, their only route home, amid a worsening humanitarian situation.

A group of young people from Nagorno-Karabakh attended the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Yerevan on December 11. The next day, the Lachin corridor – the only road to Nagorno-Karabakh – was closed.

The children have been living in a hotel since then.

The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is preoccupying. More than 10 thousand tonnes of food and medical supplies have been haltedat the Lachin corridor since the blocade started.

"Of course we are afraid. The population is facing a humanitarian crisis because there is no food supply. They are already starting to run out of basic necessities," said Arpine Hovhannisyan, regional adviser on family rights to the governor of Syunik.

