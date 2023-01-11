Live: Russian strikes target Kharkiv as Wagner group claims it has control of Soledar

HOUR BY HOUR

Smoke rises from strikes on the frontline town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine on January 5, 2023.

Fighting raged in Soledar in eastern Ukrainian on Wednesday, with Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group claiming to have taken control of the salt-mining town. Kyiv said earlier that its forces were holding out. The intense fighting came as Russian strikes continued to target the eastern city of Kharkiv late Tuesday, hours after a surprise visit by the German foreign minister. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

7:06am: Battle continues for key Ukrainian town of Soledar

The battle for the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar raged in sub-zero temperatures on Wednesday, as Russia's mercenary Wagner Group claimed it had taken control, with its fighters training their fire on a pocket of resistance in the town centre.

"Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city in which urban fighting is going on," Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said late on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies.

Prigozhin's comment that fighting continued in Soledar's centre suggested Russian control was incomplete, despite his statement that all of the town was in Wagner's grasp.

The Ukrainian military's morning summary made one mention of Soledar, listing the town as one of several being shelled in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine said earlier its forces were still holding onto positions in Soledar, withstanding assaults by wave after wave of Russian forces seeking their first battlefield victory for months. Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar on Tuesday evening said that fighting for the town was still raging.

"The enemy disregards the heavy losses of its personnel and continues to storm actively," she said. "The approaches to our positions are simply strewn with the bodies of dead enemy fighters. Our fighters are bravely holding the defence."

Russia's capture of Soledar and its huge salt mines would have symbolic, military and commercial value for Russia. But the situation in and around Soledar appeared fluid.

FRANCE 24 is unable to verify the claims.

Morning temperatures in the combat zone were put at around minus 12 Celsius (10.4 F).

10:33pm: Russia hits Ukraine's Kharkiv hours after German minister visits

Russian strikes hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv late Tuesday, the regional governor said, just hours after a surprise visit by the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock together with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Stay in the shelters. The occupiers are bombing again!" Kharkiv regional Governor Oleg Synegubov warned on Telegram. An AFP journalist heard several explosions in the city.

Thank you @DmytroKuleba for inviting me to Kharkiv today. Besieged, bombed, liberated – this city is a symbol for the madness of Russia’s aggression and for Ukrainian’s unbreakable will to live in freedom from oppression. Be sure that Germany will support you all the way. pic.twitter.com/NLN2icrkvp — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) January 10, 2023

9:33pm: Ukraine says need for more weapons is crucial, since Russia plans escalation

The need for the West to supply Ukraine with an increased number of modern weapons is critical because Russia is gathering forces for another escalation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday.

"The free world has everything necessary to stop Russian aggression and bring about a historic defeat for the terrorist state," he said in a video address.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

