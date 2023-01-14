Live: Fresh Russian missile attack hits infrastructure in Kyiv

HOUR BY HOUR

Ukrainian servicemen use searchlights as they search for drones in a sky over city during a Russian drones strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on January 1, 2023.

A Russian missile attack hit infrastructure facilities in Kyiv on Saturday morning and explosions rang out in the Dniprovskiy district of the Ukrainian capital, a senior presidential official and the city's mayor said. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

8:53am: Russian missile attack hits infrastructure in Kyiv

Several explosions resonated in Ukraine's capital on Saturday morning, AFP journalists heard, as officials reported strikes on key infrastructure.

"Missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities" in Kyiv, the Deputy Head of Presidency Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram. The city administration said an infrastructure facility had been hit.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the Dniprovskiy district and urged residents to "stay in shelters!". Fragments of a rocket fell in the Golosiivskiy district without causing any casulaties, Klitschko added.

