Italy's top mafia boss Messina Denaro detained after three decades on the run

Italy's Carabinieri police have arrested Matteo Messina Denaro, the country's most wanted mafia boss, ending a 30-year manhunt for the mobster, local media reported on Monday.

A former trigger man who once reportedly boasted he could "fill a cemetery" with his victims, the 60-year-old Messina Denaro is believed to have become the mafia's "boss of bosses" following the death of Salvatore "The Beast" Riina in November 2017.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said his arrest in his native Sicily was a "great victory" for the state in its war against organised crime.

Messina Denaro was detained at a private clinic in Palermo, where he was undergoing treatment for an unspecified illness, the Carabinieri's commander Pasquale Angelosanto told reporters.

The mafia boss has been sentenced in absentia to a life term for his role in the 1992 murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.

He also faces a life sentence for his role in bomb attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan, which killed 10 people the following year.

In 2015, investigators discovered that he was communicating with his closest collaborators via the pizzini system, whereby tiny, folded paper notes were left under a rock at a farm in Sicily.

Police said in September 2022 that he was still able to issue commands in the area around the western Sicilian city of Trapani, his regional stronghold, despite his long disappearance.

