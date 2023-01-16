Live: Russia and Belarus launch joint air drills, fanning Ukraine fears

HOUR BY HOUR

Military helicopters fly over the Osipovichi training ground in Belarus during joint military drills with Russian forces in February 2022.

Russia and Belarus began joint air force drills on Monday, stoking fears in Kyiv and the West that Moscow could use its ally to launch a new ground offensive in Ukraine – despite Minsk's claims that the drills are "defensive in nature". Follow our blog for the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

7:10am: Russia starts joint air drills with ally Belarus

Russia and Belarus have started joint air force drills that are scheduled to last until February 1, the Belarusian defence ministry has said.

Belarus says its air force drills with Russia are defensive in nature to prepare for possible combat missions, but the move comes as concerns grow that Moscow is pushing Minsk to join the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine has continuously warned of possible attacks from Belarus, but the Kremlin has denied that it has been pressuring Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to take a more active role in the conflict in Ukraine. Minsk has said it will not enter the war.

6:00am: Russian oil shipped to Asia in Chinese supertankers amid ship shortage

At least four Chinese-owned supertankers are shipping Russian Urals crude to China, according to trading sources and tracking data, as Moscow seeks vessels for exports after a G7 oil price cap restricted the use of Western cargo services and insurance.

China, the world's top oil importer, has continued buying Russian oil despite Western sanctions, after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping launched what they called a no-limit partnership before the war in Ukraine.

The sources said a fifth supertanker, or very large crude carrier (VLCC), was shipping crude to India, which like China has continued buying Russian oil sold at a discount as many Western buyers turn to other suppliers.

All five shipments were scheduled between Dec. 22 and Jan.23, according to the sources and Eikon ship tracking data.

5:45am: Ukraine's tennis star Kostyuk won't shake hands with Russian, Belarusian players

As Russian missiles continue to pound her country, Ukraine's number two tennis player Marta Kostyuk says she will not shake hands with tour rivals from Russia and Belarus who she feels have not done enough to speak out against the invasion.

The 20-year-old Kyiv native generated headlines last year when she refused the customary handshake at the net with former world number one Victoria Azarenka after the Belarusian beat her at the U.S. Open.

Belarus is being used as a key staging ground for Russia's war in Ukraine, which Moscow terms a "special operation".

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

