LIVE: Baerbock makes clearest signal yet that Poland could deliver German-made tanks

HOUR BY HOUR

Germany is under pressure to allow Ukraine to receive its vaunted Leopard tanks.

Germany's foreign minister said on Sunday her government would not stand in the way if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in a possible breakthrough for Kyiv which wants the tanks for its fight against Russia's invasion. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times Paris time (GMT+2).

06:00am: Foreign minister says Germany 'would not stand in the way' if Poland decides to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine

Ukrainian officials have been calling on Western allies to supply them with the modern German-made tanks for months - but Berlin has so far held back from sending them, or allowing other NATO countries to do so.

Asked what would happen if Poland went ahead and sent its Leopard 2 tanks without German approval, Annalena Baerbock said on France's LCI TV: "For the moment the question has not been asked, but if we were asked we would not stand in the way."

Germany has been under heavy pressure to let Leopards go to Ukraine. But Scholz's Social Democrat party is traditionally sceptical of military involvements and wary of sudden moves that could cause Moscow to further escalate.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

