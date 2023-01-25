Live: Berlin to announce decision on tanks for Ukraine, German media report

HOUR BY HOUR

On this file photo, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech in front of a Leopard 2 tank during a visit to a military base of the German army in Bergen, Germany, October 17, 2022.

Berlin was expected to announce its decision Wednesday regarding the export of powerful German-made Leopard battle tanks long sought by Kyiv, and encouraged allies to start training Ukrainian forces on how to use them. Washington is poised to send a significant number of Abrams M1 tanks, an announcement Moscow's ambassador to the US called a "blatant provocation against Russia". Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

7:08am: Russia's defence ministry says frigate tested 900km missile strike capacity

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that the frigate Admiral Gorshkov tested strike capability with Zircon missiles with a range of more than 900 km.

6:04am: Germany promises swift answer on battle tanks for Ukraine; Chancellor Scholz to answer MP questions

Berlin was expected to announce a decision Wednesday on the export of powerful German-made Leopard battle tanks long sought by Kyiv, and encouraged allies to start training Ukrainian forces to use them. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to make an announcement at the Bundestag during an address to German MPs.

According to magazine Spiegel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and to allow other countries such as Poland to do so as well. The magazine, which first reported the news, said Berlin was planning to supply at least one company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks, which usually comprises 14 tanks. Other allies, in Scandinavia for example, intend to go along with Germany in supplying their Leopard tanks to Kyiv, the magazine reported.

3:00am: Washington's possible tank deliveries to Ukraine a 'blatant provocation', says Russian ambassador

The possible deliveries of battle tanks by Washington to Ukraine will be a "another blatant provocation" against Russia, Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States, said on Wednesday.

"It is obvious that Washington is purposefully trying to inflict a strategic defeat on us," Antonov said in remarks published on the embassy's Telegram messaging app.

"If the United States decides to supply tanks, then justifying such a step with arguments about 'defensive weapons' will definitely not work. This would be another blatant provocation against the Russian Federation."

