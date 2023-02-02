Live: Top EU officials head to Kyiv as rescue efforts continue in Kramatorsk

HOUR BY HOUR

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with the president of the European Council following talks in Kyiv on January 19, 2023.

More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid. The trip comes as rescue efforts continued in the eastern city of Kramatorsk after a Russian rocket attack on a residential building killed at least three. Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are in Paris time (GMT+1).

Advertising Read more

5:00am: Top EU officials gather in Ukraine

More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid, a symbolic trip meant to highlight support for Ukraine.

But the EU is set to dash Ukraine's hopes of being swiftly allowed membership, stressing the need for more anti-corruption measures and unwilling to admit a country at war, the biggest armed conflict in Europe since World War II.

"It is a very strong signal that we are in Kyiv during the war. It's a signal to the Ukrainian people. It's a signal to Russia. It's a signal to the world," said a senior EU official.

Top members of the EU's executive European Commission will meet their counterparts in the Ukrainian government on Thursday. The head of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and president of the EU Council Charles Michel will meet President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.

4:51am: Russians mark anniversary of Stalingrad victory

President Vladimir Putin is set to preside Thursday over commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory at the Battle of Stalingrad, one of the bloodiest in World War II.

The high-profile celebrations in the southern city of Volgograd come as the Kremlin is drumming up support for its offensive in Ukraine, launched nearly a year ago to "de-Nazify" Ukraine, whose soldiers fought alongside Russia against Nazi Germany.

Putin is expected to travel to Volgograd, formerly known as Stalingrad, to take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at a war memorial and speak at a concert, the Kremlin said.

The battle of Stalingrad lasted more than six months, ending with the surrender of German troops on February 2, 1943, after more than a million people were killed.

>> Read more: ‘They would have preferred hell’: The Battle of Stalingrad, 80 years on

1:33am: Strike on residential building in Ukraine's Kramatorsk leaves at least 3 dead

Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday that at least three people were killed when a Russian rocket struck a residential building in the eastern city of Kramatorsk.

"Two hours ago, the Russian occupiers hit a residential building in the centre of the city with a rocket," said regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"Two hours ago, the Russian occupiers hit a residential building in the centre of the city with a rocket and completely destroyed it," regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

The regional police said on their official website that it was "preliminarily known that there are three dead civilians and 20 wounded".

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe