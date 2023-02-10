Anti-war protest journalist Ovsyannikova releases book after fleeing Russia

Marina Ovsyannikova protesting against the Russian military action in Ukraine during a prime-time news broadcast on state television on March 14, 2022.

Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist known for storming a prime-time news broadcast on state television to protest against the war in Ukraine, has released an autobiographical book describing the media "propaganda factory" in Moscow.

The book will be published on Friday in Germany. The same day, she will give a press conference in Paris at the offices of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) to recount her escape from Russia with her daughter, with the assistance of RSF, four months ago, when she was under house arrest.

