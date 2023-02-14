Live: NATO chief says more important Finland, Sweden join soon than together

HOUR BY HOUR

From left to right: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (left), US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, at NATO headquarters in Brussels on February 14, 2023.

It is more important that applications from Finland and Sweden to join NATO are ratified quickly than together, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters as NATO defence minister gathered for talks on how to step up support for Ukraine as it battles Russia's invasion. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

11:05am: Kremlin says NATO becoming more involved in Ukraine conflict

The US-led NATO military alliance is demonstrating its hostility towards Russia every day, and is becoming more and more involved in the conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin has said, commenting on the Western alliance's latest pledges to step up military support for Kyiv.

"NATO is an organisation which is hostile to us and which proves this hostility every day," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters."It is trying its best to make its involvement in the conflict around Ukraine as clear as possible."

Moscow claims weapons supplies to Ukraine by NATO countries are dragging out the conflict and raising the possibility of a further escalation. Kyiv and the West say deliveries of advanced military hardware are crucial in helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia's offensive.

10:25am: More important Finland, Sweden join soon than together, says NATO chief

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said it is more important that applications from Finland and Sweden to join the alliance are ratified quickly than together.

The two countries applied to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and their membership bids have been ratified by all allies except Hungary and Turkey. Ankara is widely seen as the main hold-up and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has indicated his country could ratify Finland's application while not going ahead with Sweden's.

Western officials have argued that it would be easier to integrate the two countries at the same time into NATO's military structures, but Stoltenberg suggested that was a secondary consideration.

"The main question is not whether Finland and Sweden are ratified together. The main question is that they are both ratified as full members as soon as possible," Stoltenberg told reporters. "I'm confident that both will be full members and I'm working hard to get both ratified as soon as possible."

>> Read more: Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

9:30am: Germany to restart production of Gepard ammunition for Ukraine

Germany has signed contracts with Rheinmetall to restart the production of ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft guns it has delivered to Kyiv, German Defence minister Boris Pistorius has said.

"We will quickly start our own production of Gepard ammunition at Rheinmetall. I am very happy we have been able to guarantee the delivery of this important part of air defense," Pistorius said before a meeting with NATO ministers in Brussels.

Germany has been trying for months to find new munitions for the Gepard anti-aircraft guns which its own military had decommissioned in 2010.

7:15am: Ukraine must get weapons it needs to 'win this war', says NATO's Stoltenberg

NATO has to ensure Ukraine gets the weapons it needs "to win this war", the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has reaffirmed, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not preparing for peace but is instead "preparing for more war".

"We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace, what we see is the opposite, he is preparing for more war, new offensives and new attacks," said Stoltenberg ahead of a meeting of NATO defence ministers.

"This is a grinding war of attrition, therefore a battle of logistics," he added, referring to Ukraine's needs for more weapons and talks over possibly providing aircraft for Ukraine.

On Monday, Stoltenberg said NATO must "ramp up production" of ammunition to meet Ukraine's needs on the battlefield which are currently draining stockpiles.

6:50am: Russia's Wagner has made further small gains around outskirts of Bakhmut

Russia's Wagner group has made further small gains around the northern outskirts of Bakhmut over the past three days, the British defence ministry has said in its daily intelligence update.

The tactical Russian advance to the south of Bakhmut has likely made little progress, Britain said in a regular Twitter bulletin.

"Russia likely aims to reverse some of the gains Ukrainian forces made over September-November 2022: there is a realistic possibility that their immediate goal is to advance west to the Zherberets River," it added.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 14 February 2023



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/twjoin3xm1



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/RgIBKAGUOO — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 14, 2023

6:10am: Russia rejects claim of plot to destabilise Moldova

Russia has rejected an accusation by Moldova's president that Moscow is plotting to destabilise the former Soviet republic.

Moldova's president, Maia Sandu, complained on Monday that Russia was planning to use foreign saboteurs to bring down her tiny country's leadership, stop it joining the European Union and use it in the war against Ukraine.

"Such claims are completely unfounded and unsubstantiated," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement, accusing Kyiv of trying to draw Moldova "into a tough confrontation with Russia".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week his country had uncovered a Russian intelligence plan "for the destruction of Moldova". Days later, Moldova's government resigned.

10:40pm: Bakhmut closed to aid workers as Ukraine says city ‘too dangerous’ for civilians

Ukraine closed the city of Bakhmut to humanitarian volunteers on Monday as authorities said it is now “too dangerous” for any civilians to be there. Fighting near the major Ukrainian-held town in Donetsk region has been ongoing for seven months.

“It looks as though the Russians are coming closer to encircling it, though they’re still quite a long way from fully encircling it,” says FRANCE 24’s Gulliver Cragg reporting from Kyiv. Ukraine has closed the city to humanitarian workers and journalists due to increased risk of street fighting.

01:45 © france 24

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

