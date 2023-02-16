Live: Russia fires deadly barrage of missiles at targets across Ukraine

HOUR BY HOUR

A Ukrainian soldier prepares to fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region on February 15, 2023.

Russia launched missile strikes across Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said, killing at least one civilian, after Western allies pledged to ramp up military aid to the Ukrainian armed forces to support a planned counter-offensive. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Advertising Read more

9:35am: Belarus’ Lukashenko says it will fight alongside Russia in Ukraine 'only' if attacked

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his country would "only" join Russia's offensive in Ukraine if his country, which hosts Russian forces, was attacked first by Kyiv's army.

"I'm ready to fight together with the Russians from the territory of Belarus in one case only: if so much as one soldier from (Ukraine) comes to our territory with a gun to kill my people," Lukashenko said in a rare press conference with foreign journalists in Minsk.

Lukashenko, who has repeatedly denied claims from Kyiv and the West that his country could be dragged further into the war in Ukraine on the side of Moscow, also said he planned to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Russia used Belarus as a staging post for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, launching its failed offensive on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv from the country. A flurry of military activity and joint air force drills between Russia and Belarus earlier this year rekindled concerns that Minsk could be preparing to take a more active role in the conflict.

9:16am: Wagner chief blasts Russia’s 'monstrous military bureaucracy,' eyes Bakhmut capture

The head of Russian mercenary outfit Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has said that Russian forces could capture the embattled city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine "in March or in April".

In messages distributed online overnight, he said progress would depend on whether "the adversary sends reserves" and blasted Russia's "monstrous military bureaucracy" for its failure to seize the Donetsk region city before the end of 2022.

8:57am: Moscow fires deadly barrage of missiles at targets in Ukraine

Russia again pummeled Ukraine with a barrage of cruise and other missiles on Thursday, hitting targets from east to west. Ukrainian authorities said one of the strikes killed a 79-year-old woman and injured at least seven other people.

Russian forces used a variety of missile types, firing 36 in all in a two-hour overnight burst, said Ukraine’s military chief, Valery Zaluzhnyy. He said Ukrainian air defence batteries shot down 16 of them — a lower rate of success than against some previous Russian waves.

Ukrainian authorities said targets in the north, west, south, east and centre of the country were struck. They said air defences in the south downed eight Kalibr missiles fired from a ship in the Black Sea.

One missile struck an industrial site in the western city of Lviv, causing a fire which was brought under control, authorities said.

8:53am Israeli Foreign Minister in first visit to Ukraine since start of war, could end neutrality

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrived in Kyiv Thursday on the first visit to Ukraine by an Israeli minister since the Russian invasion nearly a year ago, his office said.

Cohen "will make an official visit today to Kyiv, during which he will meet President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and Foreign Minister (Dmytr) Kuleba," the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement after his arrival in the Ukrainian capital.

Israel has adopted a cautious approach since Russian forces invaded Ukraine last February, seeking to maintain neutrality between the warring sides.

During his visit, the foreign minister is due to fully reopen the Israeli embassy in Kyiv. The diplomatic mission "will return to continuous activity, with the aim of strengthening relations between the countries," Cohen said in a statement.

Israel has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine during the conflict but has stopped short of delivering weapons. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this month he was "certainly looking into" military aid for Ukraine, in an interview with CNN.

10:15pm: China's top diplomat discusses Ukraine war on Paris visit

French President Emmanuel Macron and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi have agreed to contribute "towards peace" in Ukraine, Macron's office said following talks between the two men.

Macron has made no secret of his hope that Beijing will pressure Russia to return to the negotiating table. He and Wang discussed the war in Ukraine and its "consequences on the most vulnerable countries, particularly in terms of food security and financing capacity," according to the French presidency.

After his visit to France, Wang is set to attend the Munich Security Conference, scheduled for Friday to Sunday. He will also travel to Moscow.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

Read more analysis on the war in Ukraine © France Médias Monde graphic studio

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe