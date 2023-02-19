Live: West must 'increase and accelerate' its military support to Ukraine, says EU's Borrell

Hour by Hour

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, speaks during a session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France on February 15, 2023.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a speech on Sunday, the last day of the Munich Security Conference, that the West must provide more military aid to Ukraine and speed up its deliveries. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

11:40am: 'Without the US, there wouldn’t be a free Ukraine anymore', Polish PM tells FRANCE 24

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland was in favour of delivering as many weapons as possible to Ukraine – including fighter jets – so that its military would be able to quickly regain Russian-ocuppied territory.

Full military support for Ukraine could make 2023 a “turning moment” in European history, Morawiecki said. “I do believe that 2023, with our determination, will be the end of the war in Ukraine. And I do believe Ukraine will win that war.”

Morawiecki said that US President Joe Biden's visit to Poland on Monday ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine would be “symbolic” and expressed gratitude for the support the US has shown Ukraine. He added that the two leaders planned to discuss increasing supplies of ammunition and other weapons to Ukrainian forces.

11:29am: Russia rebukes Macron on comments, references Napoleon

Russia on Sunday scolded Emmanuel Macron over remarks about Russia's defeat, saying that Moscow still remembered the fate of Napoleon Bonaparte and accusing the French president of duplicitous diplomacy with the Kremlin.

Macron told paper Le Journal du Dimanche that France wanted Russia to be defeated in Ukraine but had never wanted to "crush" it.

"About 'never': France did not begin with Macron, and the remains of Napoleon, revered at the state level, rest in the centre of Paris. France - and Russia - should understand," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"In general, Macron is priceless," she said, adding that his remarks showed the West had engaged in discussions about regime change in Russia while Macron had repeatedly sought meetings with the Russian leadership.

10:17am: EU's Borrell supports Estonian proposal for EU joint ammunition purchases

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday he supported an Estonian proposal for the EU to buy ammunition on behalf of its members to help Ukraine. Borrell made his comments to the Munich Security Conference after Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas outlined the proposal.

"I completely agree with the Estonian prime minister's proposal and we are working on that and it will work," Borrell said.

9:56am: West must provide more military support to Ukraine, says EU's Borrell

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday the West must provide more military aid to Ukraine and speed up its deliveries.

"Much more has to be done and much quicker. There is still a lot to be done. We have to increase and accelerate our military support," Borrell said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

9:31am: Kremlin scolds US for casting Crimea as legitimate target

The Kremlin on Sunday cast the United States was a "major provocateur" of international tensions for condoning attacks on Crimea, warning that the remarks about the peninsula underscored the depth of disagreement between the two countries.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to comments by US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland who said the United States considers that Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, should be demilitarised and that Washington supports Ukrainian attacks on military targets on the peninsula.

"Nuland belongs to a very broad camp of the most aggressive 'hawks' in American politics. This is a point of view we know well," Peskov said in comments published by the TASS news agency.

5:41am: In meeting, Blinken warns China's Wang Yi against aiding Russia in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi of consequences should China provide material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying in an interview after the two met that Washington was concerned Beijing was considering supplying weapons to Moscow.

The top diplomats of the two superpowers met at an undisclosed location on the sidelines of a global security conference in Munich, just hours after Wang scolded Washington as "hysterical" in a running dispute over the US downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

5:19am: US seeks Ukraine crisis with claims of crimes against humanity, says Russian envoy

Russia's US ambassador accused the United States of trying to justify its own actions in fomenting the crisis in Ukraine with allegations of Russian crimes against humanity, TASS state news agency said on Sunday.

"We regard such insinuations as an unprecedented attempt to demonise Russia in the framework of the hybrid war unleashed against us," Ambassador Anatoly Antonov was quoted as saying.

"There is no doubt that the purpose of such attacks by Washington is to justify its own actions to fuel the Ukrainian crisis."

9:10pm: Macron says Russia must be defeated but not 'crushed'

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview released Saturday that he wanted Russia to be defeated in its war with Ukraine, but did not want to see the country "crushed".

"I am convinced that, in the end, this will not conclude militarily," he told two French newspapers and broadcaster France Inter. But while he wanted Russia's defeat, he did not share the position of those who wanted to see the country crushed.

"I do not think, as some people do, that we must aim for a total defeat of Russia, attacking Russia on its own soil. Those observers want to, above all else, crush Russia. That has never been the position of France and it will never be our position," Macron said.

