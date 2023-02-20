Yana, a Russian exile in Paris: ‘Russia’s destiny is everyone’s business’

A YEAR IN EXILE

Arrested during a protest against the war in Ukraine in March 2022, Yana, a 35-year-old Russian executive, decided to flee her home town of Moscow. Since her arrival in Paris in June, she has been trying to deal with the administration involved in moving country, while sharing the message of critics of Vladimir Putin's regime.

In the halls of Sciences Po, situated in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighbourhood, Yana is adapting to her new environment. "It is a great school, I'm lucky to be able to study here. They are used to foreigners; I even have a tutor who helps me with the administrative procedures. On the other hand, I'm going to have to get used to it in terms of language because my English is far from perfect," she says with a nervous laugh.

The young Russian exiled in Paris began a masters programme in urban planning at the prestigious Parisian school with hopes that it would allow her to stabilise her uncertain situation in France.

Arrested for protesting

On March 6, 2022, two weeks after the beginning of Vladimir Putin's "special operation", several protests against the war in Ukraine took place across Russia. Yana decided to join one of the demonstrations on Komsomolskaya Square, in the centre of Moscow.

“I had already participated in several protests before, including after election results were released, without any problem. This time, the situation was completely different – police officers had cordoned off the district and there were more police than protesters. In my bag they found a stash of green ribbons, used by opponents as an anti-war symbol, and they took us all away."

Police arrested several thousand protesters across the country, including 1,700 in Moscow, according to the authorities. For Yana, that day marked the beginning of her problems.

Moscow to Paris, one way

"I was fined for participating in an illegal protest but most importantly, they added me to a facial recognition system," said the young woman. "It is a tool that allows the police to monitor the slightest moves of dissidents. Some are harassed or arrested for no reason. Russia is not a country that respects the rule of law, even less so since the beginning of the war. In the event of a problem with the police, there is no way to rectify the situation."

Yana got scared. As a large number of countries began to impose sanctions on Russia, she also worried about the health of her diabetic daughter, who takes insulin several times a day. She decided to leave the country. "I had French contacts in Russia who helped me apply for a visa. I chose France because we have family friends there. Luckily in a few months, I obtained a positive response from the embassy."

In June, Yana arrived in Paris with her 13-year-old daughter and her two cats. She temporarily settled with friends in Chantilly, in the Oise département (district), while she took the necessary steps.

Administrative ping-pong

In March 2022, the European Union adopted a measure to offer temporary protection to Ukrainians fleeing the war, granting them a status similar to that of refugees. While some countries like Germany facilitated the protection of the Russian opposition, France did not adopt similar measures.

"In Moscow I worked as an urban planning project manager. France granted my visa because of my qualifications. Paris is the ideal place for people like me who are passionate about planning. I imagined starting my own business but I quickly became disillusioned," said Yana.

When she tried to explain her situation to obtain a residence permit, the préfecture (administrative centre) directed her to an assistance centre for Ukrainians. "I was well received until they saw my passport. Suddenly nothing was possible," she said ironically.

Despite her circumstances, Yana never felt animosity toward the Ukrainian exiles, whom she feels close to and supports. After her arrival in Paris, she contacted the Sakharov Center, founded by the famous Russian human rights activist Lev Ponomarev, which tries to unite dissident Russian voices in exile.

“Our priority is to do everything to stop the ongoing war. Of course, everyone’s eyes are on Ukraine and international aid is essential, but we must also think about Russia’s destiny. It is everyone's business. I know this is a difficult statement to spread, but how can we imagine a prosperous future for Ukraine, at the gates of a pariah state? Our role as Russian dissidents is to fight Putin's regime to clear the way for democracy. It's a long-term fight, but it's the only possible way."

Temporarily housed in a social hotel with her daughter, Yana is now waiting for an answer to obtain refugee status. She intends to stay in France while continuing her activism, convinced that "another Russia" is possible.

This article was translated from the original in French.

