In Orikhiv, a Ukrainian ‘town of ghosts’, a few endure Russian bombardments

A resident stands on a street destroyed by bombardments in the town of Orikhiv, in southeastern Ukraine, February 2023.

Just a few kilometres from the southeastern front line, Orikhiv has become a ghost town a year after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Urakine. Houses have been destroyed, buildings reduced to rubble and shops are closed due to daily Russian bombardments. But a few residents have not left Orikhiv, and they tell FRANCE 24 they are determined to stay despite the hardships.

Before the war, Orikhiv was home to over 14,000 people. One year later, it has been largely reduced to rubble. The few remaining residents have no access to water, gas or electricity.

Valentina, 82, has stayed in her hometown with her son who looks after her. “This is our land. I used to work the fields here. How could I leave all this? I even built this house myself – with my own hands.”

But she's often so scared, she struggles to sleep, aware of the imminent risk of another Russian offensive.

