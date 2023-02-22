Live: Biden to meet eastern NATO allies as Putin scraps participation in nuclear pact

HOUR BY HOUR

US President Joe Biden holds talks with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda at the presidential palace in Warsaw on February 21, 2023.

US President Joe Biden meets leaders of NATO's eastern flank on Wednesday to show support for their security after Moscow suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty. Biden arrived in Warsaw after a surprise visit to Kyiv just days ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

12:44pm: Spain to send six Leopard tanks to Ukraine, defence minister says

Spain will send six of its German-made Leopard tanks to bolster Ukraine's fight against Russia, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said Wednesday.

The six tanks are currently being repaired and Spain could send more Leopards to Ukraine "if it is necessary" and if "our allies ask for it," she added in parliament.

12:39pm: Russia to hold naval exercise with China and South Africa in Indian Ocean, but will not fire hypersonic missile during

Russian, Chinese and South African warships will conduct artillery firing exercises in the Indian Ocean as part of joint military drills, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's Northern Fleet as saying on Wednesday. The Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, which carries Zircon missiles, will take part in the exercises, it added.

Russia will not fire its new generation "Zircon" hypersonic missile during a joint naval exercise with South Africa and China, said a senior Russian naval officer.

Russia's TASS news agency reported earlier this month that a frigate participating in the drills off South Africa's eastern coast will perform a training launch during the exercise. "The hypersonic weapon will not be used in the context of these exercises," Captain Oleg Gladkiy, who is heading the Russian contingent, said during a media briefing.

01:44

12:14pm: China's top diplomat Wang Yi and Russia's Putin praise Russo-Chinese relations

China's top diplomat Wang Yi told Russian President Vladimir Putin during talks in the Kremlin on Wednesday that relations between Beijing and Moscow could not be influenced by other countries, in remarks broadcast on Russian state TV.

Putin said he was looking forward to a visit to Moscow by Chinese President Xi Jinping and to deepening the partnership between the two countries. He also said cooperation between Beijing and Moscow was important to "stabilise the international situation".

11:58am: Russia will abide by restrictions on nuclear warhead carriers, defence ministry says

Russia will continue to comply with restrictions on the number of nuclear missile carriers outlined in the New START treaty even after it suspends its participation, the RIA Novosti news agency cited the defence ministry as saying.

Russia's foreign ministry had said on Tuesday that Moscow would continue to abide by restrictions on the number of missiles that can be deployed for the remainder of the treaty, which is due to expire in 2026.

11:50am: Russia trying to destroy Ukrainian culture, UN experts say

UN experts said Wednesday that "deliberate" Russian destruction of Ukraine's culture could amount to an attempt to erase Ukrainians' right to their own identity a year after the Russian invasion. The experts urged a halt to intentional damage of sites, institutions, and objects of cultural, historical, and religious significance in Ukraine.

They said the denigration of the history and identity of Ukrainian people was being used as a justification for war and hatred. "Numerous sites, institutions, and objects of cultural, historical, and religious significance in Ukraine have been partially or entirely destroyed by military attacks by the Russian Federation," the experts said in a statement.

"These include memorials and monuments, civilian buildings, museums, theatres, monuments, statues, places of worship, cemeteries, libraries, archives, as well as schools, universities, and hospitals". The statement was written by UN special rapporteurs on cultural rights, on the right to education and on freedom of religion.

Special rapporteurs are mandated by the UN Human Rights Council but are volunteer, independent experts who do not speak for the United Nations.

11:10am: Ukraine wants one-year grain deal extension to include new ports

Ukraine will ask Turkey and the United Nations this week to start talks to roll over the Black Sea grain deal, seeking an extension of at least one year that would include the ports of Mykolaiv, a senior Ukrainian official has said.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by the UN and Turkey last July allowed grain to be exported from three Ukrainian ports. The agreement was extended in November and will expire on March 18 unless an extension is agreed.

"A formal proposal will come out from us this week on the need to work on an extension," Yuriy Vaskov, Ukraine's deputy minister of restoration, told Reuters in an interview.

He said the exact date of the talks, which have previously taken place in Turkey, had not yet been set.

"We will request ... to extend it not for 120 days but for at least one year because the Ukrainian and global agricultural market needs to be able to plan these volumes (of exports) in the long term," Vaskov said.

He said Ukraine would insist on an increase in the number of inspection teams "in order to eliminate the accumulation of vessels waiting for inspections".

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of delaying inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian agricultural goods, leading to reduced shipments and losses for traders. Russia has denied those accusations, saying it is meeting all its obligations under the grain export deal.

11:04am: In Orikhiv, a Ukrainian ‘town of ghosts’, a few endure Russian bombardments

Just a few kilometres from the southeastern front line, Orikhiv has become a ghost town a year after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Urakine. Houses have been destroyed, buildings reduced to rubble and shops are closed due to daily Russian bombardments. But a few residents have not left Orikhiv, and they tell FRANCE 24 they are determined to stay despite the hardships.

Before the war, Orikhiv was home to over 14,000 people. One year later, it has been largely reduced to rubble. The few remaining residents have no access to water, gas or electricity.

Valentina, 82, has stayed in her hometown with her son who looks after her. “This is our land. I used to work the fields here. How could I leave all this? I even built this house myself – with my own hands.”

But she's often so scared, she struggles to sleep, aware of the imminent risk of another Russian offensiv

02:09 Ukraine ghost town 2023 © France 24

10:34am: Two wounded by Russian strikes on Kharkiv, say local officials

Two civilians have been wounded in a Russian missile strike on Wednesday on industrial facilities in Kharkiv, the biggest city in eastern Ukraine, local officials said.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, lies about 30 km (19 miles) from the border with Russia and has frequently been under fire since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago.

"According to preliminary data, four strikes hit the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. The enemy is targeting industrial facilities," Ihor Terekhov, the city mayor, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The regional governor, Oleh Synehubov, said separately that two civilians had been lightly wounded but gave no details.

10:05am: Pope says Ukraine war is 'absurd and cruel', urges ceasefire and negotiations

Pope Francis said on Wednesday that the war in Ukraine is "absurd and cruel" and called for ceasefire and negotiations, two days before the first anniversary of the February 24 Russian invasion.

During his weekly general audience, Francis called it a "sad anniversary" and said he was "close to the martyred Ukrainian people".

The pope added that "real victory" in Ukraine "cannot be built on ruins".

10:24 am: On the eastern front, Ukrainians battle with ‘70s era Soviet weapons

Reporting from the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, FRANCE 24’s Catherine Norris-Trent says conditions for the Ukrainian military remain “very difficult” on the eastern front line due to the lack of modern weapons.

“Our team was in the trenches with Ukrainian soldiers operating an artillery unit – their material dated from the 1970s…and they say they are struggling to get enough ammunition for that,” she says.

One senior commander estimated that around three-quarters of the materials being used by Ukrainian soldiers in the east date back to the Soviet era. “It’s urgent there for those [troops] in freezing conditions which frankly resemble something out of the First World War,” says Norris-Trent.

03:17

9:56am: Russian Duma votes to suspend nuclear treaty with US

Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, has voted to suspend Russia's participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty with the United States.

The existing treaty, signed in 2010, limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the US and Russia can deploy.

The vote came after President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia would suspend participation in the treaty. Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, is due to vote on the approval later today.

8:50am: Zelensky to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukraine says

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to attend in person a NATO summit taking place in Vilnius in July, Ukraine's ambassador to Lithuania told local newswire BNS.

Zelensky has made only two foreign trips since Russia invaded Ukraine almost a year ago – one to Washington in December and another to London, Paris and Brussels in February.

The Vilnius summit on July 11-12 will be attended by most leaders of the Atlantic alliance, Lithuania's presidential office said. That includes US President Joe Biden, who unexpectedly visited Kyiv this week.

Ukraine hopes attendees at the summit will agree "very clearly that as soon as the war is over, Ukraine becomes a member of NATO", ambassador Petro Beshta said in an interview published on Wednesday.

8:35am: Russia concerned by UN 'disrupting' staff rotation at Zaporizhzhia plant

Russia on Wednesday expressed "deep concern" over the UN's behaviour regarding the rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) staff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said the UN nuclear body was "disrupting" the scheduled changeover of IAEA staff stationed at the plant, which is under the control of Russian forces, without good reason.

6:05am: India says 'era is not for war' at G20 finance meeting

India has restated its position on the Ukraine war, repeating a call for dialogue and diplomacy as G20 finance officials started a meeting on Wednesday near Bengaluru.

"Today's era is not for war. Democracy, dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward," Anurag Thakur, India's information minister, told a news conference after welcoming delegates to the meeting which ends on Saturday.

His comments came days ahead of the February 24 anniversary of the start of the Ukraine war.

India has adopted a "neutral" position on the Russian invasion – like many countries in the Global South. Critics say the neutrality, in effect, benefits Russia.

6:00am: Biden to meet with 'Bucharest Nine' leaders

US President Joe Biden is set to meet leaders of the "Bucharest Nine", the countries on NATO's eastern flank who joined the Western military alliance after being dominated by Moscow during the Cold War.

The Bucharest Nine includes Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Most are among the strongest supporters of military aid to Ukraine, and officials from countries in the group have called for additional resources such as air defence systems.

At the meeting in Warsaw, Biden plans to reaffirm security commitments and discuss support for Ukraine before he returns to Washington.

5:20am: Russia's first criminal case against Ukraine's forces goes to court

Russia's first criminal case against a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, accused of forcibly seizing power and ill-treatment of civilians, went to court, the state TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

Russia's Investigative Committee said on the Telegram messaging platform in June that it had charged Senior Sergeant Anton Cherednik of the Marine Corps of Ukraine's forces with the alleged crime of cruel treatment of civilian population.

TASS, citing unnamed sources at the Southern District Military Court in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, said that Cherednik was also charged with murder and training for the purpose of carrying out terrorism.

4:07am: UN General Assembly set for invasion anniversary vote

Russia has urged UN states to vote against an "unbalanced and anti-Russian" move at the General Assembly by Ukraine and others to mark one year since Moscow's invasion.

The 193-member UN General Assembly is due to vote later this week on a draft resolution stressing "the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in line with the founding UN Charter.

The draft resolution, sponsored by some 60 countries, is to be voted on after the close of debate – not expected until at least Thursday.

The text, which unlike a Security Council resolution would not create a binding law, demands Russia "immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine."

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

Ukraine, one year on © Studio graphique France Médias Monde

