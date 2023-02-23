Live: Zelensky says Ukraine 'will prevail' on eve of invasion anniversary

HOUR BY HOUR

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a news conference at the Mariinskiy palace in Kyiv on November 3, 2022.

Ukraine "will prevail" over Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday, the day before the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to increase Russian arms production and develop “all components” of its armed forces as the war in Ukraine continues. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

1:16pm: Russia says key Crimea bridge damaged in blast reopens

Moscow on Thursday announced the full reopening to car traffic of a key Crimea bridge damaged by a blast in October.

"All lanes of the Crimean bridge are fully open to car traffic 39 days ahead of schedule," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said, quoted by his press service.

Moscow blamed Kyiv for the attack which killed three people on the bridge linking the Moscow-annexed Crimea peninsula to mainland Russia, but Kyiv has denied the charges.

Khusnullin said that "work was carried out round-the-clock" by around 500 people to complete the repairs.

The Russian government had the bridge to be repaired by July 2023. Repairs on the railway part of the bridge - also called the Kerch bridge - are still ongoing, Khusnullin said.

The Kerch bridge also serves as a vital transport link for carrying military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

1:14pm: Ukraine 'will prevail', Zelensky says ahead of invasion anniversary

Ukraine "will prevail" over invading Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, a day before the first anniversary of Moscow's assault on his country.

"We have not broken down, we have overcome many ordeals and we will prevail. We will hold to account all those who brought this evil, this war to our land," Zelensky said on social media.

12:01pm: Ukraine boycotts OSCE gathering in protest over Russian presence

A meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's parliamentary assembly has begun without the Ukrainian delegation, which described the planned presence of Russian lawmakers as “an affront.”

The two-day meeting of the normally low-profile assembly has been overshadowed by controversy over the Russians' attendance.

The Austrians said that, as host nation, they were obliged to grant visas to representatives from all OSCE 57 member states. Ukraine said it wouldn't attend if Russia was present, as did Lithuania.

The Vienna-based OSCE was created during the Cold War as a platform for dialogue between East and West. The group has a wide-ranging mission, including peace, human rights, arms control and other security issues.

“I do sympathize with the fact that some members find it unbearable to sit in the same room as the aggressors,” the parliamentary assembly's president, Margareta Cederfelt, told the opening session. “But for those present today, this is your opportunity to stand up for Ukraine and to confront the lies from the aggressors.”

A Slovak delegate read out a statement from the Ukrainian delegation, which said that “the presence of these warmongers in Vienna is an affront to everything that the OSCE stands for… They are not here for genuine dialogue nor for cooperation, they are here to spread their propaganda.”

11:11am: Finland says it will send three Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Finland will send three Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, the Finnish defence ministry said on Thursday.

10:47am: Czech Republic approves further military aid for Ukraine

The Czech government has approved a further military aid shipment to Ukraine and will continue to send equipment from stocks, Defence Minister Jana Cernochova has said.

Cernochova did not disclose any specific equipment being shipped but said the country, from its army reserves, has so far sent 38 tanks, 55 armoured vehicles, four aircraft and 13 self-propelled howitzers, alongside larger shipments from the private sector.

10:34am: Putin pledges to boost Russian weapon production and ‘strengthen’ armed forces

President Vladimir Putin has called Russia's army a guarantor of national stability, and promised to boost arms production nearly a year after the start of the Ukraine offensive.

"A modern, efficient army and navy are a guarantee of the country's security and sovereignty, a guarantee of its stable development and its future," Putin said in a video address on the occasion of the annual "Defender of the Fatherland Day" holiday in Russia. "That's why, as before, we will pay priority attention to strengthening our defence capabilities," he added on the eve of the first anniversary of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Putin said Russia will "conduct the balanced and high-quality development of all components of the armed forces" in particular by equipping troops with "new strike systems, reconnaissance and communication equipment, drones and artillery systems".

"Now our industry is rapidly increasing the production of an entire range of conventional weapons," he said in the video released by the Kremlin.

The president also hailed Russian soldiers, who are fighting "heroically" in Ukraine and "defending our people in our historical lands". Russia's "unbreakable unity is the key to our victory," he said.

9:04am: Sweden open to sending Leopards to Ukraine, defence minister says

Sweden is open to sending some of its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine as the Nordic country prepares to present another package of aid to help the country fight off the Russian invasion, its defence minister told local news agency TT.

The latest military and civilian aid package from Sweden to Ukraine includes armoured infantry fighting vehicles, which Defence Minister Pal Jonson told the news agency would be the country's main contribution to Ukraine in terms of equipment for ground warfare.

Sweden is also preparing to send Ukraine the advanced Archer artillery system to Ukraine, but support in the Swedish parliament has been growing to additionally contribute some of the country's around 120 Leopard tanks.

"We are open to that and we are in close dialogue with above all Germany about it," Jonson was quoted by TT as saying.

8:13am: Prigozhin says Wagner Group now receiving ammunition for Ukraine war

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, has said that his troops had begun receiving additional supplies of ammunition after a public row with Russia's top army brass.

"Today at 6am, it was announced that the shipment of ammunition has started," Prigozhin said in a statement on Telegram. "Most likely, the ball is now rolling. So far, it's all on paper, but, as we were told, the principal documents have already been signed."

Prigozhin’s Wagner Group has spearheaded Russia's months-long battle for the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

In recent days, a long-standing feud with Russia's military bosses escalated dramatically, with Prigozhin claiming that officials were denying Wagner ammunition out of personal animus to him.

8:11am: Russia possibly preparing for offensive in eastern Ukraine's Vuhledar, says UK intelligence

Russian forces are possibly preparing for another offensive around the town of Vuhledar in the eastern Donbas region, with the town experiencing heavy shelling, Britain said in an intelligence bulletin on Thursday.

Britain added that fighting has also continued in the eastern city of Bakhmut over the last two days.

(2/5) Further south in Donetsk Oblast, the town of Vuhledar has again experienced heavy shelling. There is a realistic possibility that Russia is preparing for another offensive effort in this area despite costly failed attacks in early February and late 2022. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 23, 2023

8:11am: Spain's PM in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky ahead of Ukraine war anniversary

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez travelled to Kyiv on Thursday in a show of support a day before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Returning to Kyiv today, one year since the start of the war," Sanchez tweeted along with a video of him stepping off the train in the Ukrainian capital. "We will stand with Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe," he tweeted in Spanish and Ukrainian.

Vuelvo a Kyiv un año después del inicio de la guerra.



Estaremos al lado de Ucrania y de su gente hasta que la paz regrese a Europa.



Сьогодні повертаюся до Києва.



Ми будемо з Україною та її народом, поки до Європи не повернеться мир. pic.twitter.com/9ekUL9Lmfl — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) February 23, 2023

4:53am: Russia accuses Ukraine of planning to invade Moldova's breakaway region

Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine on Thursday of planning to invade Moldova's breakaway Transnistria region after a false flag operation, the RIA news agency reported.

The ministry said Ukraine planned to stage an attack by purportedly Russian forces from Transnistria as a pretext for the invasion, according to RIA.

4:00am: Biden says no sign Russia mulling nuke use after treaty suspension

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday offered fresh criticism of Russia's suspension of a key nuclear treaty, but stressed there was no indication Moscow was moving closer to actually using an atomic weapon.

"It's a big mistake to do that, not very responsible," Biden told ABC News in Poland on the sidelines of a meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and eastern European leaders in Warsaw.

"But I don't read into that that he's thinking of using nuclear weapons or anything like that," the US president added, noting that he had seen "no evidence" of any change in posture on nuclear arms use by Moscow.

2:04am: US considers release of intelligence on China's potential arms transfer to Russia

The Biden administration is considering releasing intelligence it believes shows that China is weighing whether to supply weapons to support Russia's war in Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

Ukraine, one year on © Studio graphique France Médias Monde

