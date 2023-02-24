FRANCE 24 looks back at a year of war in Ukraine

Special coverage

FRANCE 24's Mark Owen in Kyiv and Catherine Norris Trent in Kherson report live from Ukraine on February 24, 2023.

FRANCE 24’s special coverage marks the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine which began on February 24, 2022, when 200,000 Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory with the aim of fulfilling Russian President Vladimir Putin's goal of toppling the Ukrainian government. Russia's "special military operation", which it expected to last a few days or weeks, has evolved into a protacted war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

For our special coverage, we first take a look at the events of the past 365 days.

We then head to Ukraine, where FRANCE 24’s Mark Owen in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and Catherine Norris Trent on the front line in Kherson report live on how a year of war has changed daily life in Ukraine.

In Paris, our correspondents from Russia and Egypt, international affairs editor Phillip Turle, and reporter James Andre weigh in to analyse how the conflict has impacted the world economy and how it may develop going forward.

