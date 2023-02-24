Live: ‘Ukraine has united the world’ Zelensky says on anniversary of Russian invasion

Special coverage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kyiv on January 19, 2023.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed his nation and its people for fighting back against Russia over the past year and said their resistance against Russian occupation “has united the world". Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 – a major escalation of the ongoing conflict, which began with Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

• The war in Ukraine entered its second year on Friday with no end in sight as the fighting raged on in Ukraine's north, south and east.

• Russia is increasingly isolated at the United Nations, which voted overwhelmingly Thursday to demand that Russia immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

• US President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Friday with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to mark the anniversary and announce new sanctions against those aiding Russia's war effort.

• In a position paper released early Friday morning, China said it wants to prevent the Russia-Ukraine crisis from spinning out of control, stating that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable ways to resolve the conflict.

Ukraine, one year on © Studio graphique France Médias Monde

