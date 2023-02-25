Live: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a 'big catastrophe', says Germany's Scholz

Hour by Hour

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the conflict between Russia and Ukraine a "big catastrophe" during his visit to the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi on February 25, 2023.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that the war between Russia and Ukraine is a "big catastrophe" during his visit to India. In a further demonstration of support from the European Union on the one-year anniversary of Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the bloc approved a tenth round of sanctions against Russia on Friday night. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Advertising Read more

10:12am: Russia's war in Ukraine is a 'big catastrophe', says Germany's Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the war between Russia and Ukraine is a "big catastrophe" at the G20 summit in India.

9:51am: USA's Yellen says 'absolutely necessary' for G20 to condemn war in Ukraine

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters that a strong statement condemning Russia's war in Ukraine was "absolutely necessary" from the G20 finance leaders' meeting, which is concluding on Saturday.

G20 India #G20India's 1st Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting commences today in the vibrant city of #Bengaluru.



The meeting will be spread over multiple sessions aimed at fostering global economic cooperation.@FinMinIndia @RBI pic.twitter.com/sdeNvk4lXM — G20 India (@g20org) February 24, 2023

Yellen said in an interview that leaving a condemnation of President Putin's out of the final communique from the G20 would be a backwards step from the statement made by G20 leaders last November on the Indonesian island of Bali.

8:46am: Biden says he does not 'anticipate' China providing weapons to Russia

US President Joe Biden said Friday that he does not "anticipate a major initiative" from China to provide weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

His comments come days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS that China was "considering providing lethal support" to Moscow ranging "from ammunition to the weapons themselves" -- which Beijing denied.

In a wide-ranging television interview with ABC News -- covering his bid for re-election and the war in Ukraine -- that aired Friday evening, Biden appeared to backtrack on Blinken's comments.

"I don't anticipate -- we haven't seen it yet -- but I don't anticipate a major initiative on the part of China providing weaponry to Russia," he said.

7:50am: Belarusian President Lukashenko to visit China in coming days

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will visit China on February 28 for a state visit, the Chinese foreign ministry said Saturday.

Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has backed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

2:27am: China urges Russia-Ukraine talks, UN supports no nukes clause

China called Friday for urgent peace talks as it released its provided it's solution to ending the war in Ukraine, but several Western powers rebuffed the proposals while condemning Beijing's close ties to Moscow.

The United Nations expressed cautious optimism over the Chinese proposals, particularly over its call to avoid using nuclear weapons.

Russia reacted positively to Beijing's efforts and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered a muted response, saying Kyiv needed to "work with China" on approaches to put an end to the year-old war.

Zelensky told reporters he was planning to meet with President Xi Jinping after the Chinese leader's government called for the peace talks, saying it would "be important for world security."

10:19pm: EU approves 10th package of Russia sanctions on anniversary of invasion

The European Union approved a tenth package of Russian sanctions on the anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the EU presidency said late on Friday.

It’s one year since Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine.



Today, the EU approved the 10th package of Russian sanctions.



The package includes e.g.:



- Tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use and technology



(1/3) — Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU (@sweden2023eu) February 24, 2023

"Together, the EU member states have imposed the most forceful and far-reaching sanctions ever to help Ukraine win the war," the Swedish EU presidency said on Twitter.

"The EU stands united with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We will keep supporting Ukraine, for as long as it takes."

The package includes tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use goods as well as measures against entities supporting the war, spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP & Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe