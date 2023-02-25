How a primary school saved the Manx language from extinction

ON ENTR

For the second episode of the "Raising voices" series, ENTR went to the Isle of Man.

UNESCO declared Manx Gaelic extinct in 2009. Years later, a letter from a primary school on the Isle of Man proved them wrong, so the organisation took a step back and set up a new category: revitalised languages.

When 97-year-old fisherman Ned Maddrell died in 1974, his native language, Manx Gaelic, died with him. At least, that's what UNESCO believed when they declared the language extinct in 2009.

Until a letter, written in perfect Manx by primary school children, reached UNESCO headquarters: dozens of kids from the Isle of Man were asking the organisation to reverse its decision.

Here’s how a movement anchored in education and music brought a language back from the dead.

