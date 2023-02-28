Online learning keeps children in school in wartime Ukraine

ON THE GROUND

Online learning is the only option for 10-year-old Dasha, in her final year of primary school.

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine barring millions of children from attending school, online classes are often the only link between teachers and pupils in the war-torn country, even as they contend with daily bombardments, blackouts and air raid alerts.

Advertising Read more

The war has completely shut more than 30% of schools in Ukraine, forcing teachers to continue classes online, while other schools work in mixed format. Some pupils call in from abroad, where they live as refugees.

FRANCE 24’s Robert Parsons, Pauline Godart and Raid Abu Zaideh report from a school in Zaporizhzhia, in southeastern Ukraine, which has been teaching exclusively online since the start of the war.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe