🔴 Live: Biden, Scholz to weigh next steps for Ukraine amid growing China concerns

HOUR BY HOUR

File photo: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and US President Joe Biden talk at Elmau Castle, southern Germany, as they meet for bilateral talks on June 26, 2022.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold confidential talks on Friday in Washington with US President Joe Biden about the war in Ukraine amid growing concerns that China may provide weapons to Russia as its invasion of Ukraine grinds into a second year. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Advertising Read more

8:43am: Russia's Lavrov says Moscow will not let West blow up gas pipelines again

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Russia "will not let the West blow up gas pipelines again" and said that Moscow would no longer rely on the West as an energy partner.

Moscow has suggested that Western countries were responsible for the blasts that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines in September, an assertion they have dismissed, and has called for an international investigation.

7:47pm: EU's Borrell sees 'small improvement' in US talking with Russia

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday he saw a "small improvement" in diplomacy with Moscow after a G20 meeting that saw rare US-Russia talks.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met briefly Thursday with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the meeting in New Delhi, with the top US diplomat pressing Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Borrell noted that Lavrov remained in the room when Western nations criticised Russia, unlike at the last G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali last year, when he stormed out.

7:30am: Biden and Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is visiting the White House on Friday for a private meeting with President Joe Biden as both allies become increasingly vocal about their concerns that China may step off the sidelines and supply weapons to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. FRANCE 24's Washington correspondent Kethevane Gorjestani reports that the meeting is also an opportunity for the two leaders to exchange notes on their recent, respective meetings with their Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

01:40

6:00am: Quad ministers denounce Russian threats of nuclear war

Foreign ministers of the so-called Quad group denounced Russia's threat to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war as unacceptable, according to a statement issued after a meeting on Friday.

The ministers also said they opposed any unilateral actions to increase tensions in the South China Sea, and expressed concerns about the "militarisation" of disputed territories, in a thinly veiled reference to China.

The Quad group consists of India, Australia, Japan and the United States.

1:17am: US to unveil new ammunition aid to Ukraine Friday

The United States will announce new aid to war-ravaged Ukraine on Friday, consisting mainly of ammunition to help it fight against Russia's invasion force, the White House said.

"Tomorrow, just unilaterally, the US will have another round of assistance for Ukraine," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.

"It will include mostly ammunitions and munitions that Ukrainians will need for the systems that they already have," notably the Himars precision rocket launchers, he added.

The announcement will coincide with the visit to the White House by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP & Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe