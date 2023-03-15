🔴 Live: French parliamentary commission agrees on retirement-age hike as strikes continue
France saw on Wednesday an eighth day of strikes against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Garbage piled up in Paris and rail services were cancelled, with trade unions preparing a show of force as Macron's pension overhaul neared its finale in parliament. The strikes come as a joint commission of French upper- and lower-house lawmakers agreed on the retirement-age hike, moving the government’s proposal closer to a potential final vote. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
- A joint commission of French senators and lower-house National Assembly deputies on Wednesday agreed on text for the part of the government’s reform plan that raises the retirement age from 62 to 64.
- In addition to raising the retirement age, the government's plans also raise the requirements for a full pension and would abolish retirement privileges enjoyed by some public-sector employees.
Women activists say the pension reform would exacerbate gender inequalities at work, adding that women's pensions are on average 40 percent lower than men's.
Opinion polls show that around two-thirds of French people are against the legislation.
The seventh day of protests on Saturday saw a lower turnout than on previous days. More than a million demonstrators marched in cities and towns across France on March 7.
