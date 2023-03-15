Pension reform

🔴 Live: French parliamentary commission agrees on retirement-age hike as strikes continue

People hold a banner saying "no" to French government plans for pension reform during a demonstration in Bordeaux on March 15, 2023. © Mehdi Fedouach, AFP

FRANCE 24

France saw on Wednesday an eighth day of strikes against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Garbage piled up in Paris and rail services were cancelled, with trade unions preparing a show of force as Macron's pension overhaul neared its finale in parliament. The strikes come as a joint commission of French upper- and lower-house lawmakers agreed on the retirement-age hike, moving the government’s proposal closer to a potential final vote. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).