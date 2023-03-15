🔴 Live: Mutual accusations after Russia downs US drone over Black Sea

Hour by Hour

An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) seen at Creech Air Force Base in Nevada.

A Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a US surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday in what a US spokesman called a “brazen violation of international law”, forcing the US military to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle. Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, called the incident a "provocation". Read our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

11:45am: Relations with US in dire state amid drone incident, Kremlin says

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that relations with the United States were in a "lamentable state" and at their lowest level, after Washington accused Russia of downing one of its reconnaissance drones over the Black Sea.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that there had been no high-level contact with Washington over the incident, but said Russia would never refuse to engage in constructive dialogue.

The US military said on Tuesday that a Russian fighter plane had clipped the propeller of one of its spy drones as it flew over the Black Sea in international air space, causing it to fall into the water.

Russia denied this, suggesting it had crashed due to "sharp manoeuvring".

11:17am: Russia says it downed three missiles over southern region of Belgorod

Russia said its forces shot down three missiles over the southern border region of Belgorod, the latest spillover of fighting from Ukraine.

"Three missiles were shot down by the air defence system over Belgorod and the Belgorodsky district. Debris hit Belgorod's residential sector. There is damage," Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a statement late Tuesday.

Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov said nine homes and four apartment buildings had been damaged by debris but added that no one had been hurt.

10:56am: Putin wants to 'expand' war after US drone crash, Ukraine says

Kyiv accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday of trying to widen the conflict in Ukraine after Washington said Russian fighter jets intercepted a US drone over the Black Sea, causing it to crash.

"The incident with the American MQ-9 Reaper UAV – provoked by Russia over the Black Sea – is Putin's way of signalling his readiness to expand the conflict to involve other parties. The purpose of this all-in tactic is to always be raising the stakes," Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on social media.

10:36am: Turkey closely following US drone incident in Black Sea, Demiroren news agency reports

Turkey is closely monitoring the incident in which a US military drone crashed in the Black Sea after being intercepted by Russian jets, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was reported as saying by Demiroren news agency on Wednesday.

Akar also said they have made several contacts about the incident without giving further details, the Demiroren agency reported.

10:33am: Russia's oil revenue sinks as sanctions bite, IEA says

Russia's oil export revenue sank 42 percent in February as Western powers tightened sanctions on the country in the wake of the Ukraine war, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

The country earned $11.6 billion from its oil exports last month after the European Union imposed a ban on Russian petroleum products alongside a price cap agreed with the Group of Seven and Australia.

10:15am: Turkey could ratify Finland's NATO bid ahead of May 14 elections, Turkish officials say

Turkey is planning to approve Finland's NATO bid, independently from Sweden's, ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14, two Turkish officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

Turkish parliament is highly likely to ratify Finland's NATO membership before it closes mid-April for elections, the officials said.

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto will visit Turkey on Friday to discuss his country's bid to join NATO with Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.

10:15am: Russia moves to suspend tax treaties with 'unfriendly' countries

Russia has proposed suspending its double taxation agreements with what it calls "unfriendly countries" - those that have imposed sanctions on Moscow, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Finance Ministry and Foreign Ministry proposed that the President of Russia issue a decree suspending double taxation agreements with all countries that introduced unilateral economic restrictive measures against Russia," it said.

9:03am: Danish government establishes $1 bln fund to aid Ukraine

The Danish government and a broad majority of parties in Denmark's parliament have agreed to establish a fund of 7 billion Danish crowns ($1.01 billion) for civil, military and business aid to Ukraine, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

6:18am: US says Russian warplane strikes US drone over Black Sea

A Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a US surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, forcing the US military to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle.

State Department spokesman Ned Price called the act a “brazen violation of international law”. He said the US had summoned the Russian ambassador to lodge a protest while the US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, has made similar representations in Moscow.

But Russia insisted its warplanes didn't hit the MQ-9 Reaper drone. Instead, it said the drone maneuvered sharply and crashed into the water following an encounter with Russian fighter jets that had been scrambled to intercept it near Crimea.

The incident, which added to Russia-US tensions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine, appeared to be the first time since the height of the Cold War that a US aircraft was brought down after an encounter with a Russian warplane.

4:08am: Moscow sees drone incident as a 'provocation'

Russia views the drone incident, which involved one of its Su-27 fighter jets over the Black Sea, as a "provocation", its ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said in remarks published early on Wednesday.

"The American UAV deliberately and provocatively was moving towards Russian territory with transponders turned off," Antonov said in remarks posted on his embassy's website, referring to the drone as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

"We view this incident as a provocation," Antonov told Russian agencies on Tuesday after being summoned by the US State Department.

11:19pm: White phosphorus munitions fired in eastern Ukraine, AFP reports

White phosphorus munitions were fired on Tuesday from Russian positions on an uninhabited area by the town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine, AFP journalists reported.

Two projectiles were fired five minutes apart at around 4:45pm on a road at the southern edge of Chasiv Yar leading to nearby Bakhmut, the centre of the longest and bloodiest battle of Russia's year-long invasion.

The whistling sound from the projectiles was followed by explosions caused by munitions that released small, burning balls of white phosphorus that slowly fell to the ground.

The balls set fire to the vegetation on both sides of the road on a surface equivalent to the size of a football pitch.

AFP was not able to confirm if the targeted site was a position held by Ukrainian forces, but a green truck with a white cross, a sign of Ukraine's army, was parked by a path in the burned area.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP & Reuters)

