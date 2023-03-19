UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2bn, reports Financial Times

Logos of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are seen in Zurich, Switzerland on March 19, 2023.
UBS has agreed to buy Credit Suisse after increasing its offer to more than $2 billion, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. 

UBS will pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources.

The Swiss National Bank has agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse as part of the deal, the FT added, citing two people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, UBS has agreed to a softening of a material adverse change clause that would void the deal if its credit default spreads jump.

Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.

