🔴 Live: French government faces crunch no-confidence votes over pension reform

The facade of the National Assembly is seen as protesters gather for a demonstration on Place de la Concorde in Paris after the French government pushed a pension reform bill through parliament without a vote, using Article 49.3 of the constitution, on March 16, 2023.

France's government on Monday faces two critical no-confidence motions filed by opposition lawmakers who are furious that President Emmanuel Macron used a special constitutional power to force through an unpopular pension reform, which raises the retirement age from 62 to 64, without a parliamentary vote. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the proceedings. All times are Paris time [GMT + 1].

France's lower-house National Assembly is set to vote on two no-confidence motions, one from the far-right Rassemblement National (National Rally or RN) and the other, more threatening one from a small group of centrists, LIOT, that has gathered support across the left.

The upper-house Senate, which is dominated by conservatives, approved the pension reform last week.

The no-confidence motions each need the backing of 287 lawmakers in the National Assembly to pass.

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and her allies in Macron's camp have the largest number of MPs in the Assembly, but they do not control an absolute majority in the chamber — meaning they could be defeated if the entire opposition unites in one of the ballots.

