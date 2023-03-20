🔴 Live: China's Xi to meet with Putin in boost for isolated Russian leader

HOUR BY HOUR

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other during their meeting in Beijing on February 4, 2022.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow in a political boost for the isolated Russian president after the International Criminal Court charged him with war crimes in Ukraine. Read FRANCE 24's liveblog to follow the day's developments. All times are Paris time [GMT + 1].

Advertising Read more

8:00am: Putin to welcome Xi to Moscow under shadow of Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin will expect Chinese President Xi Jinping to show solidarity against western hegemony when he arrives in Moscow on Monday, while Xi will present China as a global peacemaker intent on brokering an end to the Ukraine war.

Xi will be the first world leader to shake Putin's hand since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader on Friday over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since the start of the war. Moscow rejects the charge.

7:30am: ICC's decision on Putin will have horrible consequences for law, says Medvedev

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday the International Criminal Court's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin will have horrible consequences for international law.

"They decided to try a president of ... a nuclear power that does not participate in the ICC on the same grounds as the United States and other countries," Medvedev wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"The consequences for international law will be monstrous."

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP & Reuters)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe