🔴 Live: China's Xi departs Moscow after show of solidarity with Kremlin

This picture taken on March 20, 2023 shows traditional Russian wooden nesting dolls, called Matryoshka dolls, depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a gift shop in central Moscow.

China's President Xi Jinping departed Moscow on Wednesday after a grandiose display of solidarity with Russian President Vladimir Putin, although he did not offer direct support for Putin's war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Russian navy reported having "repelled" a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea as fighting intensifies in the south of the country. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

8:23am: Slovakia gets US helicopter offer after sending jets to Ukraine

The United States has offered to sell Slovakia 12 new Bell AH-1Z Viper helicopters at a two-thirds discount after Bratislava sent its retired MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Wednesday.

Nad said his government sill had to approve the deal under which it would pay $340 million for a package worth more than $1 billion. The deal was offered under the US Foreign Military Financing programme, Nad said in his post on Facebook.

7:55am: At least three killed and several wounded in Russian drone strikes on Kyiv region

Three people were killed and another seven wounded in overnight Russian drone strikes on the Kyiv region, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday morning.

The Kyiv Regional Military administration reported on its Telegram channel that a "civilian object" had been damaged and that rescuers were still working at the scene. The Ukrainian military said it had shot down 16 out of 21 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched at Ukraine overnight by Russia.

7:47am: Russian official says Moscow urges US to avoid Ukraine escalation

Russia is urging the United States not to continue down the path of escalation in Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday, the Interfax news agency reported.

7:41am: UK says Russia may be losing momentum in Bakhmut

British military intelligence said on Wednesday there is a possibility that the Russian assault on the town of Bakhmut is losing the limited momentum it had obtained.

This could be happening because "some Russian MoD units have been reallocated to other sectors", the Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin. Ukrainian forces on Tuesday had repelled Russian attempts to advance into the centre of the small eastern city of Bakhmut.

7:18am: Sevastopol suspends ferries after drone attack, governor says

The Russian-backed administration in Sevastopol said on Wednesday that it had suspended ferry routes around the port city, shortly after the city's governor said a Ukrainian drone attack had been repelled by air defences.

Writing on Telegram, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said that three "objects" had been destroyed, and that there had been no casualties or damage to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, which is based in Sevastopol. FRANCE 24 could not independently verify Razvozhaev's claims immediately.

On Tuesday, an explosion in Dzhankoi, in the north of Crimea, was blamed on a Ukrainian drone strike by local officials. Sevastopol, along with the rest of the Crimean peninsula, was annexed by Russia in 2014, but is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine. There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine.

7:09am: China's Xi departs from Russia

China President Xi Jinping departed from Russia on Wednesday after finishing his state visit, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Xi's plane left Moscow's Vnukovo airport after being seen off by a guard of honour who played the Russian and Chinese national anthems, the RIA Novosti news agency said.

6:52am: Russian navy 'repelled' drone attack on Crimea's Sevastopol port, governor says

The Russian navy "repelled" a drone attack on the port of Sevastopol in Moscow-annexed Crimea early on Wednesday, the Kremlin-backed governor of the city said.

"The Black Sea Fleet repelled a surface drone attack on Sevastopol," Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-backed head of Sevastopol, wrote on Telegram. "They tried to penetrate our bay, our sailors fired at them from small arms. Air defence was also working".

12:30am: IMF announces $16 billion for Ukraine's shattered economy

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it has reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine for a four-year financing package worth about $15.6 billion, offering the country needed funds as it continues its battle against Russia's invasion.

The agreement, which must still be ratified by the IMF's board, follows months of negotiations between IMF staff and Ukrainian authorities. The IMF said its executive board is expected to discuss approval in the coming weeks.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP & Reuters)

