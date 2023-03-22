🔴 Live: French President Macron to give TV interview as unrest over pension reform continues

Hour by hour

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during the National Roundtable on Diplomacy at the Foreign Ministry in Paris on March 16, 2023.

President Emmanuel Macron will give a live television interview scheduled for 1:00pm (1200 GMT) on Wednesday, breaking his silence in an effort to calm unrest across France caused by the brutal fight over his pensions reform that has dented his popularity.

Macron spent most of Tuesday talking to ministers, advisers and other political heavyweights about the way forward.

With four years to go in his second mandate, Macron will also be looking to give his government fresh momentum as it reels from the political fallout of his decision to ram the reform plan through the National Assembly without a vote.

The interview comes against a backdrop of smouldering tensions in the streets, with hundreds of demonstrators arrested and police officers accused of stifling legitimate protest.

