🔴 Live: Situation at Zaporizhzhia power plant still 'perilous,' UN nuclear chief says

This photo taken on September 11, 2022 shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine.

The UN nuclear agency's chief said Wednesday that the situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia power plant "remains perilous" following a Russian missile strike this month that led to the plant's disconnection from the electrical grid. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

8:23am: Russia has regained part control of approaches to Ukrainian town of Kreminna, UK says

British military intelligence said on Thursday that Russia had partially regained control over the approaches to the eastern Ukrainian town of Kreminna, after its troops were pushed back from the region earlier this year.

"In places, Russia has made gains of up to several kilometres," the military intelligence said in an update, adding that Russian commanders are likely trying to expand a security zone and are also seeking to recapture the logistic hub of Kupiansk in Kharkiv.

Russian forces earlier on Thursday unleashed a wave of air strikes in the north and south of Ukraine a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin bid farewell to Chinese leader Xi Jinping following a two-day visit to Moscow.

6:00am: Russia's Medvedev says West won't leave Russia, China alone

The West dislikes Russia and China's independence and the coming decades will not be quiet as it will try to break Russia up into smaller and weaker states, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

In an interview with state news agency TASS, Medvedev said Ukraine was part of "Greater Russia", and added that he saw no prospects for reviving Russia's ties with the West in the near future.

3:55am: UN nuclear chief says Ukraine plant situation 'remains perilous'

The UN nuclear agency's chief said Wednesday that the situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia power plant "remains perilous" following a Russian missile strike this month that disconnected the plant from the grid.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant needs a reliable electricity supply to operate pumps that circulate water to cool reactors and pools holding nuclear fuel.

Since a Russian strike on March 9, the plant has relied on a single backup power line that remains "disconnected and under repair", according to Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"Nuclear safety at the ZNPP [Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant] remains in a precarious state," Grossi said in a statement on Wednesday.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP & Reuters)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

