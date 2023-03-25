Germany reaches deal with EU on phaseout of combustion engines

Cars give off exhaust fumes as children head to school in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday, February 27, 2023.

The European Union and Germany have reached a deal on the future use of combustion engines, officials said on Saturday, an issue that has been closely followed by the auto industry.

The bloc and its largest economy had been at odds over the planned 2035 phase-out of CO2-emitting cars, but leaders signalled in recent days that they were close to a resolution.

Germany had wanted assurances that new combustion engine cars can be sold beyond the deadline if they run on e-fuels - a request supported by parts of Germany’s powerful car industry.

“We have found an agreement with Germany on the future use of e-fuels in cars,” Frans Timmermans, head of EU climate policy, said on Twitter.

We will work now on getting the CO2-standards for cars regulation adopted as soon as possible, and the Commission will follow-up swiftly with the necessary legal steps to implement recital 11. — Frans Timmermans (@TimmermansEU) March 25, 2023

German Transport Minister Volker Wissing said “the way is clear” with the agreement reached late Friday.

“Vehicles with internal combustion engines can still be newly registered after 2035 if they fill up exclusively with CO2-neutral fuels,” he said in a post on Twitter.

