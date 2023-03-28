🔴 Live: Ukraine says it shot down Russian drones over Kyiv

HOUR BY HOUR

A Ukrainian police officer stands in front of a partially destroyed building after an air strike in the town of Rzhyshchiv, in the Kyiv region on March 22, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities said air defences shot down Russian drones near Kyiv on Monday and falling debris set a non-residential site ablaze, but no casualties were found. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

6:20am: Ukraine says it shot down Russian drones over Kyiv

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said Russia had launched 12 drones towards Kyiv but Ukraine's air defence forces had identified and destroyed "all enemy targets" in the airspace around the capital.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily morning update that Russia launched a total of 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight on Ukraine, with Ukrainian forces destroying 14 of them.

12:30am: Zelensky tells IAEA's Grossi, Russia must leave Zaporizhzhia plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the head of the UN nuclear watchdog agency on Monday that safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station could not be guaranteed until Russian troops left the facility.

The president, quoted by his website, said he met Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, at the Dnipro hydroelectric power station – northeast of the Zaporizhzhia plant.

3:54pm: German Leopard 2 tanks transferred to Ukraine, Spiegel reports

The 18 Leopard 2 battle tanks pledged by Germany to support Ukraine in its war against Russia have been handed over at the Ukrainian border, Germany's Der Spiegel news magazine reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Around 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles have also reached Ukraine, the report added.

4:26pm: IAEA chief visits Zaporizhzhia with Ukraine's Zelensky

Rafael Grossi of the UN's IAEA said Monday he was visiting Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia, which is partly controlled by Russian forces, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I met Zelensky today in Zaporizhzhia City and had a rich exchange on the protection of the Zaporizhzhia NPP (nuclear power plant) and its staff. I reiterated the full support of the IAEA to Ukraine's nuclear facilities," Grossi wrote on Twitter.

I met 🇺🇦@ZelenskyyUa today in Zaporizhzhya City & had a rich exchange on the protection of the #Zaporizhzhya NPP and its staff. I reiterated the full support of the @IAEAorg to #Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. pic.twitter.com/fSPIMnYfhL — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) March 27, 2023

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

