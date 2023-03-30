Greece broadens investigation into alleged anti-Semitic attacks plot

People walk past the entrance of an Israeli restaurant, following the arrest by Greek police of two suspected members of a group that was planning an attack against it, in Athens on March 29, 2023.

Greece is questioning eight additional suspects from Pakistan over an alleged plot to carry out anti-Semitic attacks in Athens, a police source said Thursday.

"The investigation to determine if additional persons are involved is ongoing," the police source told AFP.

The eight Pakistani men were detained for illegal entry into Greece, the official added.

Greek police said Tuesday they had arrested two Pakistanis of Iranian origin who were planning attacks on areas frequented by Israelis in central Athens.

The source said the men had targeted a building which houses a Jewish restaurant and a prayer centre.

Police spokeswoman Constantia Dimoglidou told AFP the "mastermind" of the cell is "a Pakistani who lives outside Europe".

A police source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the person lived in Iran.

State news agency ANA late Wednesday said the eight men being questioned were "in close contact" with the two original suspects.

Israel accused Tehran of being behind the plot and said its Mossad intelligence agency had helped avert an attack.

Greece was included on a list of countries with travel warnings issued by Israel's National Security Council ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover in early April.

Iran's embassy in Greece on Wednesday denied any connection to the alleged plot.

(AFP)

