🔴 Live: Zelensky, European leaders visit Ukraine's Bucha on first anniversary of massacre

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger walk together prior to a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the retreat of Russian troops from the Ukrainian town of Bucha, near Kyiv, March 31, 2023.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday vowed to defeat Russia as he visited Bucha with several European leaders, a year after Moscow's troops withdrew from the town now synonymous with war crimes allegations. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

3:10pm: One year after discovery of mass graves, 'normal life has returned to Bucha', Ukraine's symbolic city

One year after the discovery of the mass graves and the "very unexpected victory, where Ukrainian forces managed to push the Russian troops out of the Kyiv region, Bucha has become symbolic," FRANCE 24’s Ukraine correspondent Gulliver Cragg reports from Bucha. "Many ceremonies are taking place today," he adds.

1:59pm: New Russian foreign policy strategy identifies West as 'existential' threat, says Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that a new foreign policy strategy adopted by President Vladimir Putin identifies the West as posing an "existential" threat to Moscow.

Lavrov told a televised meeting of the Kremlin's Security Council that the new concept would outline how Russia could take "symmetrical and asymmetric measures in response to unfriendly actions against Russia", referring to "unprecedented pressure" being placed on Russia by its Western foes.

"The existential nature of threats to the security and development of our country, driven by the actions of unfriendly states is recognised" in the policy, Lavrov said, describing the United States as the driving force behind "anti-Russian sentiment".

1:49pm: Zelensky, on Bucha anniversary, vows to defeat 'Russian evil'

President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to defeat Russia on Friday speaking alongside European leaders in Bucha one year after Moscow's troops withdrew from the Ukrainian town synonymous with war crimes allegations.

"The battle for the foundation of the free world is taking place on Ukrainian land. We will definitely win. Russian evil will fall, right here in Ukraine and will not be able to rise again," Zelensky said, according to journalists on the scene.

Zelensky was accompanied by Moldova's President Maia Sandu and the prime ministers of Croatia, Slovenia, and Slovakia.

1:44pm: WSJ editorial board calls for US to expel Russian ambassador and journalists

The Wall Street Journal editorial board has called for Russia's ambassador to the United States to be expelled following the arrest of one of the newspaper's reporters in Russia on espionage charges.

"Expelling Russia's ambassador to the US, as well as all Russian journalists working here, would be the minimum to expect," the board of opinion editors said in a piece published Thursday.

"The timing of the arrest looks like a calculated provocation to embarrass the US and intimidate the foreign press still working in Russia," it added.

1:18pm: Spain PM urges Xi to hold talks with Ukraine's Zelensky

Spain's prime minister said Friday he had urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak with his Ukrainian counterpart, as he visits China's capital for talks aimed at boosting ties between Beijing and Madrid.

Speaking at a press conference at the Spanish embassy in Beijing, Pedro Sanchez said he had discussed "China's position" on Russia's war in Ukraine in meetings with Xi and other top Chinese officials.

He also accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of seeking to "weaken" the EU's "multilateral project for peace and welfare".

"I encouraged President Xi to have a conversation with (Ukrainian) President Zelensky to learn first-hand about this peace plan of the Ukrainian government," Sanchez said.

11:58am: Kremlin says foreign journalists can carry on working in Russia

The Kremlin said on Friday that all accredited foreign journalists could continue to work in Russia, a day after the country's FSB security service said it had arrested a Wall Street Journal reporter on espionage charges.

11:47am: Russia's Lavrov to present new foreign policy concept to Putin on Friday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will present Russia's new foreign policy concept to President Vladimir Putin later on Friday at an "important" meeting of Russia's Security Council, the Kremlin said.

11:42am: Severe violations 'shockingly routine' in Ukraine war, says UN rights chief

Russia's war in Ukraine has made severe rights violations "shockingly routine", and is distracting humanity from battling existential threats to its survival, the UN rights chief warned Friday.

"At a time when humanity faces overwhelming existential challenges, this destructive war is tugging us away from the work of building solutions, the work of ensuring our survival," Volker Turk told the UN Human Rights Council.

10:47am: Russia 'should not be' permanent Security Council member, says US envoy to UN

Russia "should not be" a permanent member of the UN Security Council, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in an interview with AFP.

"Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council. It shouldn't be, because of what it is doing in Ukraine, but the (UN) charter does not allow for a change in its permanent membership," Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday from Costa Rica, where she was attending a democracy summit.

Russia is also set to assume the rotating presidency of the Security Council on Saturday for a month.

The US ambassador said she expects Russia to behave "professionally" in the presidency, but expressed doubts.

10:45am: Belarus's Lukashenko urges 'truce' in Ukraine, evokes nuclear war

Belarusian strongman and close Kremlin ally Alexander Lukashenko called Friday for a "truce" in Ukraine and for talks "without preconditions" between Moscow and Kyiv.

"I'll take the risk of suggesting an end of hostilities... a declaration of a truce," Lukashenko said during a state of the nation address. "All territorial, reconstruction, security and other issues can and should be settled at the negotiation table, without preconditions." He warned Ukraine against launching an anticipated counter-offensive, saying it would make negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv impossible.

He also said that that Western support for Kyiv was increasing the likelihood of a nuclear war breaking out in Ukraine. "As a result of the efforts of the United States and its satellites, a full-scale war has been unleashed in (Ukraine) ... a third world war with nuclear fires looms on the horizon," the president said during a televised address to lawmakers and Belarusians. He argued that Russia's plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of his country were a chance to safeguard Belarus from Western threats.

9:08am: Zelensky says Ukraine 'will never forgive' on Bucha anniversary

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that his country would "never forgive" Russia for its occupation of Bucha, a town near the Ukrainian capital where Moscow's forces were accused of massacring civilians.

When Bucha was de-occupied, the heinous truth about what was happening in the temporarily occupied territories was revealed to the world.

We will never forget the victims of this war, and we will certainly bring all Russian murderers to justice. pic.twitter.com/jyuVQ8VMvB — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 31, 2023

"365 days since it is a free Ukrainian сity once again. A symbol of the atrocities of the occupying country's army. We will never forgive. We will punish every perpetrator," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

7:14am: One year on, Ukraine remembers Bucha victims and starts to rebuild

Ukraine on Friday marks one year since Russia withdrew from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, leaving the bodies of executed civilians strewn in the streets in what has become a symbol of alleged Russian war crimes.

Russian forces withdrew from the commuter town northwest of the capital on March 31, 2022, just over a month after President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine.

In their wake, they left behind scenes of horror that shocked the world.

AFP journalists on April 2 discovered the bodies of at least 20 people in civilian clothing, some with their hands tied behind their backs, lying in a street of the suburb.

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian troops of war crimes after the discoveries at Bucha, pointing to an abundance of footage and witness accounts.

Moscow denies the accusations, claiming the atrocities in Bucha were staged.

But a year after it was retaken by Kyiv's forces, Bucha has not forgotten its victims. The community of what was once a family-friendly suburb is rebuilding, and locals told reporters "the pain subsides" and that they must "continue to live" despite their collective trauma.

"There's a desire to become clean, to free ourselves from anything that could remind us that the Russians stayed here," says Anatoliy Fedoruk, Bucha's major.

Click on the player below to see the full video report.

01:51 Bucha, Ukraine, 2023 © France 24

4:45am: Japan bans steel, aircraft exports to Russia in latest sanctions on Ukraine war

Japan is banning Russia-bound exports of steel, aluminium and aircraft, including drones, in its latest sanctions against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the trade ministry said on Friday.

The measure, which also prohibits Japanese entities from exporting a wide variety of industrial items such as construction machinery, ship engines, testing equipment and optical devices to Russia, will go into effect on April 7, the ministry said in a statement.

12:50am: Turkish parliament ratifies Finland's NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting

Turkey's parliament approved a bill on Thursday to allow Finland to join NATO, clearing the way for the country to become part of the Western defence alliance as war rages in Ukraine.

The Turkish parliament was the last among the 30 members of the alliance to ratify Finland's membership after Hungary's legislature approved a similar bill earlier this week.

President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier in March that Finland had secured Turkey's blessing after taking concrete steps to keep promises to crack down on groups seen by Ankara as terrorists, and to free up defence exports.

Finland and Sweden asked to join NATO last year in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the process has been held up by Turkey and Hungary. The parliaments of all NATO members must ratify newcomers.

Key developments from Thursday, March 30:

A US reporter for The Wall Street Journal newspaper was detained in Russia for espionage, Russian news agencies reported Thursday, citing the FSB security service. Evan Gershkovich is "suspected of spying in the interests of the American government" and of collecting information "on an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex", Russian news agencies reported. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the charges "ridiculous" and said that "the targeting of American citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable". Gershkovich pleaded not guilty to the espionage charges in a court appearance on Thursday afternoon. Moscow's Lefortovo district court then ordered that he be held in pre-trial detention until May 29.

Europe's security has come under threat amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Britain's King Charles III told German MPs, adding, however, that "we can draw courage from our unity".

At least six Russian missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv late on Thursday night, and officials are gathering details about damage and casualties, regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said.

>> Read our live blog for all of yesterday's developments as they unfolded.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

