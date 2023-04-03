🔴 Live: Wagner claims 'legal' capture of Bakhmut, Ukraine says army still 'holds' city

HOUR BY HOUR

This screen grab taken from a video posted on the Telegram channel @concordgroup_official on March 3, 2023 shows Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Russian Wagner Group, speaking to the camera from a rooftop.

Russia's Wagner paramilitary group on Monday claimed it had captured the city hall in Ukraine's eastern town of Bakhmut, giving it "legal" control, but Kyiv said its forces still held the town. The battle for Bakhmut has raged for months with Wagner supporting Russian troops and Ukraine warning the fall of the town would lead to the loss of huge swathes of its territory. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

8:10am: Ukraine's Zelensky to visit Poland on Wednesday

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Poland on Wednesday, April 5, Polish President Andrzej Duda's foreign affairs adviser Marcin Przydacz said on Monday.

7:28am: German Vice Chancellor Habeck arrives in Ukraine on surprise visit

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has arrived in Ukraine on a surprise visit, Germany's energy and economy ministry said on Monday, in his first trip to the country since the outbreak of war.

On the agenda is the reconstruction of Ukraine and cooperation in the energy sector, the Spiegel news magazine reported.

6:47am: Bomb that killed Russian war blogger wounded 32, Russian state media reports

The number of people wounded in the bomb blast that killed a prominent Russian military blogger in St Petersburg on Sunday has risen to 32 from 25 reported earlier, Russia's RIA state news agency reported.

Citing the ministry of health, RIA reported on Monday that 10 of the people were in a serious condition.

Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in a St Petersburg cafe in what appeared to be the second assassination on Russian soil of a figure closely associated with the war in Ukraine.

It was not immediately known who was behind the killing. Russia's state Investigative Committee said it had opened a murder investigation.

3:11am: Russia to place nuclear weapons near Belarus' borders with NATO

Russia will move its tactical nuclear weapons close to the western borders of Belarus, the Russian envoy to Minsk said on Sunday, placing them at NATO's threshold in a move likely to further escalate Moscow's standoff with the West.

The weapons "will be moved to the western border of our union state and will increase the possibilities to ensure security", the ambassador, Boris Gryzlov, told Belarusian state television.

President Vladimir Putin said on March 26 that Moscow will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, one of Russia's most pronounced signals on nuclear weapons since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine 13 months ago,

2:40am: Ukraine says army still 'holds' Bakhmut

Ukraine's army said Sunday it still "holds" the eastern city of Bakhmut, after Russia's Wagner mercenary group claimed it had captured the town "in a legal sense" by occupying its administration building.

"The enemy has not stopped its assault of Bakhmut. However, Ukrainian defenders are courageously holding the city as they repel numerous enemy attacks," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on its Facebook page.

12:43am: Russia says US behind Ukraine's pressure on Moscow-linked Orthodox Church

Russia's foreign ministry said late on Sunday that the US was behind the pressure that Ukrainian authorities have been exerting on the Russian-aligned wing of the Orthodox Church in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which Kyiv says has ties with Russia, defied an eviction order last week from the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery in the capital. On Saturday, a top Ukrainian cleric from the church was sentenced to house arrest.

"It's no secret that the (President Volodymyr) Zelensky regime is not independent in its anti-clerical policy. The Orthodox schism, hitting this sphere of life, is a goal that has been long proclaimed in Washington," the foreign ministry said in a statement, without providing evidence.

12:00am: Wagner Group claims capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut 'in a legal sense'

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said late on Sunday that his forces have raised the Russian flag over the administration building of the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

"From a legal point of view, Bakhmut has been taken," Prigozhin said in an audio message posted by his press service on the Telegram messaging app. "The enemy is concentrated in the western parts."

