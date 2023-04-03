Trial opens over 1980 Paris synagogue bombing with suspect in absentia

An image taken on October 4, 1980 shows interior damage after a bomb exploded at the synagogue on the Rue Copernic in Paris.

A trial over an attack on a Paris synagogue in 1980 that killed four and left dozens injured began in the French capital on Monday, with the suspect in absentia.

Advertising Read more

Four were killed and 46 wounded when a bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded outside a synagogue on Rue Copernic in the capital’s 16th arrondissement (district) on October 3, 1980.

It was the first deadly attack on the Jewish community in France since World War II.

Lebanese-Canadian academic Hassan Diab, the sole suspect in the trial, was first extradited to France from Lebanon in 2014, before being released without charge in 2018, at which point he moved to Canada.

Diab, 69, has always maintained his innocence. His lawyers say he was in Lebanon at the time of the attack.

A verdict is expected on April 21.

Click on the player to watch the report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe