🔴Live: Ukraine battles on in Bakhmut as Finland joins NATO

Ukrainian soldiers hold their positions and seek to buy time to launch their counter-offensive near the line of attack of the Russian Army near the town of Bakhmut. March 10, 2023.

NATO's reach into eastern and southern European countries that were once under Moscow's effective control infuriated the Kremlin and strained its relations with Washington. Putin cited the threat of NATO expanding into Ukraine as one of his main reasons for launching the war 13 months ago.Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

03:53am: Russia launches 17 drones on Ukraine, 14 destroyed

Russia sent 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's Air Force command said early on Tuesday, with its air-defence systems destroying 14 of them.

"In total, up to 17 launches of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attacks were recorded, presumably from the eastern coast area of the Sea of Azov," the command said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

12:00am: Lavrov says Russia may get 'tough' with hostile Europe

The European Union has become hostile and has "lost" Russia, and Moscow will deal with Europe in a tough fashion if need be, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview published on Tuesday.

"The European Union has 'lost Russia. But it is its own fault," Lavrov told the website Argumenty i Fatky. "It is the EU member countries and EU leaders who openly declare it is necessary to inflict, as they call it, a strategic defeat on Russia."

Lavrov said Russia had decided how to approach Europe as it was supplying the "criminal regime" in Kyiv with weapons and instructors.

